Partners Cards On Sale For 29th Year In North Texas To Benefit Domestic Violence Victims

CBS DFW
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ErBKt_0cka7pUE00

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If your holiday list is ready, now’s the time to save money and save lives at the same time.

The 29th annual Partners Card is happening this week, with proceeds helping victims of domestic violence.

“Partners Card is our largest fundraising event for The Family Place,” said Melissa Sherrill, The Family Place’s Vice-President of Development.

For 10 days in late October and early November, Partners Card grants its holders 20% off at retailers and 10% off at restaurants.

Every dollar goes to the largest family violence provider in Texas.

More than 550 retailers are participating in Partners Card this year. At $75 a card, it raises around a million dollars a year for the Family Place.

But its 29th year may be its most significant, and not just because of the pandemic.

“Right when we thought things were calming down a little bit, in February we were hit by winter storm Uri and had to relocate roughly 123 women and children out of our largest safe campus,” said Sherrill.

Their emergency shelter and transitional housing finally reopened in July. Partners Card is also a second chance for the retailers, like nursery and garden center Nicholson-Hardie.

After a shopping lull, it’s the boost they need.

“For us as retailers, this is the reintroduction to shopping,” said Michael Bracken, Nicholson-Hardie’s Co-President. “This is the reintroduction to what holidays are about in the retailer’s mind. We found that brick and mortar has become more important than it’s ever been.”

Partners Card runs through Sunday, November 7.

You can purchase one online or at any of the participating retailers.

