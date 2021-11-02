CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in Healthcare: Elton John Eyewear Debuts, Aktiia Snags $17.5M for Blood Pressure Monitor, Voice Tech Boosts Healthcare

Today in healthcare, GI Partners invests in Rectangle Health through recapitalization, and Walmart and Sam’s Club introduce the Elton John Eyewear collection. Plus, automated blood pressure monitor company Aktiia grabs $17.5 million for growth and expansion, and advancements in voice technology could improve overall patient care. Swiss health-tech startup...

pymnts

Zip Names Ahu Chhapgar as Global CTO

Buy now pay later (BNPL) platform Zip (formerly known as Quadpay) on Thursday (Nov. 4) announced the company has appointed Ahu Chhapgar as its new global chief technology officer. Chhapgar will start his tenure Dec. 1 in Zip’s New York office and report to Global CEO and Co-Founder Larry Diamond,...
pymnts

Babylist Secures $40M Series C for Growth, Expansion

The baby product registry Babylist has raised $40 million in Series C funding, which the company says it will use to expand on several fronts. The Oakland, California firm announced the funding in a news release on Thursday (Nov. 4), saying it will use it to build on “its ability to serve the baby’s entire community — not just the parents, but the family and friends that together plan, prepare and shop for the arrival of a child.”
pymnts

Merge Grabs $15M in Series A Funding to Build B2B Integrations Offering

B2B-focused integrations platform Merge on Thursday (Nov. 4) raked in $15 million in a Series A fundraising round, according to a TechCrunch report. Addition led Merge’s push for fresh capital, while NEA also participated in the effort after taking the lead on Merge’s $4.5 million seed round. Several angel investors also contributed to the Series A round. Merge will use the money to expand its API platform and hire more engineers and sales team members.
pymnts

Behavioral Analytics Keeps Onboarding Secure Without Booting Good Customers

Businesses worldwide enhanced their digital platforms to meet the needs of health-conscious consumers during the pandemic. As a result, the number of online profiles increased, and many consumers plan to keep conducting transactions digitally in some capacity. With the massive digital expansion, however, fraud attacks such as phishing, ransomware and...
Healthcare tech – imagining the future

The potential for technology to make healthcare more personalized, equitable and affordable through innovation is great. Daniel Kraft, MD, founder of Digital.Health, elaborates.
pymnts

Priority Technology, Wix Team to Accelerate, Streamline SMB Online Sales

Payments technology company Priority Technology Holdings and website development platform Wix announced Thursday (Nov. 4) a new partnership aimed at boosting merchant revenues within the small- to medium-sized business (SMB) market. This partnership combines Wix’s ability to create an online presence — it has over 210 million registered users worldwide...
pymnts

EMEA Daily: Israel’s Fiverr Pays $95M for Stoke; Swiss Health-Tech Startup Aktiia Nets $17.5M In Series A Round

In today’s top Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, Israel’s Fiverr pays $95 million for Stoke, and Swiss firm Aktiia raises $17.5 million in a Series A round. Plus, Swedish buy now, pay later (BNPL) giant Klarna acquires U.K.-based price comparison service PriceRunner, B2B firm VertoFX teams up with ClearBank for enhanced small- to medium-sized business (SMB) cross-border payments, and Updraft uses open banking to help U.K. consumers manage credit.
Draper Esprit leads $17.5m Series A round in medtech start-up Aktiia

Aktiia plans to use the funds to bring its newly launched blood pressure monitoring system to the US and other markets. Venture capital firm Draper Esprit has led a $17.5m Series A funding round in hypertension-focused health-tech start-up Aktiia. Other investors that participated in the round include 415 Capital, Redalpine...
EU Selects Tada Medical To Boost Investment Into The Healthcare Sector

We are very pleased to announce that Tada Medical has recently raised an investment in the form of a €700,000 convertible loan from the European Innovation Council Fund (EIC Fund), the European Commission’s venture capital mega-fund. The total investment approved by the EIC Fund amounts to €1.5 million and will be disbursed in two tranches. One is a €700,000 convertible loan and the other is an €800,000 equity subscription to be disbursed upon maturity of the convertible loan. Since its launch in 2020, the EIC Fund has approved 111 investments in highly innovative start-ups and SMEs and their confidence in Tada confirms the company’s considerable value creation potential and the maturity of the technology. The achievement highlights in true sense the determination of Tada’s female founders and the excellence of the team.
Premier, Resilinc deal aims to boost healthcare supply chain visibility

Premier and Resilinc said Oct. 26 they have partnered to boost visibility into the healthcare supply chain and help health systems avoid disruptions to their supply chain. Resilinc, a supply chain management software company, offers a cloud platform that connects customers and suppliers. Bindiya Vakil, CEO of the company, told the Charlotte Business Journal that the platform is "the LinkedIn of supply chain."
Tilak Healthcare Raises €7m to Deploy Its Remote Vision Monitoring Platform

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 28, 2021-- Tilak Healthcare, a pioneering company developing mobile games with medical modules to monitor patients with chronic ophthalmological conditions, has announced a €7 million fundraising round managed by Elaia, with the participation of Swen Capital Partners, Matmut Innovation, and co-founder and long-time investor iBionext Growth Fund. This latest investment shows continued confidence in the company.
8 recent Big Tech partnerships in healthcare: Amazon, Google & more

Eight recent partnerships between healthcare organizations and Big Tech companies including Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft:. 1. Hospitals including Boston Children's Hospital, Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai, Tampa, Fla.-based BayCare and Houston Methodist will deploy Amazon's new Alexa capability that lets clinicians call and "drop in" on patients without physically entering their rooms.
The 5 best blood pressure monitors of 2021

At-home blood pressure monitors help people with high blood pressure track trends in their hypertension. ), taking regular readings on your own at home gives you a better picture of where your health is at. This is especially true if you're nearing dangerous levels that may cause a heart attack.
3D printing: What is the executive and medical view on the tech in healthcare?

3D printing will be a $32bn industry by 2025, rising to over $60bn by 2030, according to estimates from analytics firm GlobalData. The CAGR between 2018 and 2025 will be 16%, with software growing slightly faster than hardware, materials and services. How much healthcare will contribute to this growth remains...
Verizon Targets Healthcare, Defense and Public Safety With 5G Use Cases

Mobile carrier Verizon this week announced a connected healthcare project, an “ultra-secure” 5G setup for the Department of Defense and 5G features aimed at public safety professionals that showcase the new wireless technology’s capabilities for making communications faster — and more secure. Overcoming Healthcare Hurdles. Verizon’s connected healthcare project aims...
Poland’s Allegro to Pay $1B for Czech Retailer Mall Group

The Polish eCommerce firm Allegro hopes to create a regional platform through its $1.02 billion purchase of the Czech online retailer Mall Group. As Reuters reported on Friday (Nov. 5), the deal will see Allegro acquire Mall Group’s eCommerce assets — along with the logistics assets of WE|DO from Jakub Havrlant's Rockaway Capital investment group, PPF Group and Daniel Kretinsky and Patrik Tkac's EC Investments.
Thunes Preps for EU Expansion With New French License

The global cross-border payments platform Thunes has gotten permission to conduct merchant acquisition services in France, with plans to expand these capabilities throughout Europe. The Singapore-based company announced the approval on Thursday (Nov. 4), saying that the payment institution license lets Thunes “offer a full range of payment services, including...
Today in Retail: Connected Fitness Boom Coming to an End; Retailers Struggle With Policy Abuse

In today’s top retail news, increased memberships at Planet Fitness and slowing growth at Peloton suggest in-home fitness may be a pandemic fad for some consumers, while retailers look for ways to combat abuse of their return policies and promotions. Also, Pinterest said it’s fine going on alone just weeks after PayPal denied reports that it was interested in acquiring the social site, and Pacsun is the latest brand to launch a new physical retail concept.
Platform Firms Pivot to Meet Demands of ‘Great Reopening’

The great reopening is hitting companies in different ways, as evidenced in the ongoing earnings season’s reports and commentary. At this writing, and perhaps most visibly, shares of Peloton are down roughly 25%, as the movement of doing everything at home over much of the past year seems to be reversing. For Peloton, the reversal has been stark: More people are going back outside or to the gym to exercise, which means the clamor is cooling to work out at home, and to have the bike and the online fitness classes just steps from the couch.
