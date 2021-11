The varsity volleyball team made the trip to White Cloud on Wednesday night to play their last league match of the season. The Eagles needed to clinch the win to be league co-champions with Morley Stanwood. The Lady Eagles offense would start out a little bit slow in the first set, but they would start swinging much harder and playing much better and would win the first set 25-17. The second and third set the Eagles would stay strong and would come out with the victory 25-10 and 25-5. Emmalyn Geers had the hot hand and finished with 14 kills and teammates Lexie Bowers and Taryn Preston would finish with 7 and 6 kills respectively. Kaila Krueger would finish the night with 26 assists. Defensively Taryn Preston would finish with 15 digs on the night.

WHITE CLOUD, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO