Stolen horse found wandering alone after missing for weeks

This is the moment a four-year-old who had been missing for 18 days was found by police. Cleo Smith vanished from her family's tent at a campsite in a remote part of Western Australia. She was found in a locked house alive and well. Authorities say a 36-year-old man is...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three minors were found with a stolen car after crashing into a tree in Winston-Salem. According to police, Wednesday around 7 p.m., officers found a stolen car traveling in the area of Northwest Boulevard and Oak Street. Officers tried to stop the car before it sped off...
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County deputies are asking for help finding information after a dog was found with its mouth taped in the Edneyville community. Authorities say on Wednesday, Oct. 27, the pup was found running around the Edneyville community, looking for help. Fortunately, he was found by someone who was able to loosen the tape and call animal enforcement officers.
Two young children were found dead in a backyard pool in Florida on Wednesday. According to WESH, a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old were reported missing Wednesday after their grandmother lost track of them while she was caring for them at her Belle Glade home. The toddler boys had been playing in a screened-in patio at her home when she noticed they had disappeared, the grandmother reportedly told police.
The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing dog that was last seen in Echo Park. The dog, a 3-year-old male Argentinian Mastiff named Charlie, has been missing since the car he was in, an orange, two-door 2010 Honda Fit, was stolen at about 7:30 p.m. Friday from […]
Police said initial findings suggest the victim was not pregnant when she died, contradicting claims from her family. A North Carolina woman who vanished in mid-October was found dead on Thursday, authorities revealed this week. Eric Buie, 42, has been charged with murdering Shameka Johnston, 28, whose body was discovered...
Police are searching for a man who drove off with a woman's vehicle with her fourth-month-old child inside Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle was found hours later and the baby was reunited with his mother.
A 57-year-old Lancaster County woman who went missing Monday has been found dead, police said Wednesday morning. Police discovered Jennifer Herr’s body Tuesday evening in the Lancaster County Central Park off Rockford Road in West Lampeter Township. Her Toyota Prius had been found parked there earlier in the day, according...
A man has been arrested on suspicion of fraud after a vicar said he returned home to find it had been stolen and sold by someone else. Reverend Mike Hall was alerted to suspicious activity after his neighbours rang him in August to inform him people had been entering his house in Luton, Bedfordshire while he was away.
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court records said a mother in Jackson County was charged after her toddler, partially covered in feces, was found wandering alone, wearing a diaper and no shoes, socks or shirt. Jaclyn Raquel Grayson, 29, of Ravenswood was booked Friday in the South Central Regional Jail...
Authorities were able to find a missing 16-year-old girl after she caught the attention of a driver by using hand gestures popularized on the social media platform TikTok. According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky, the girl was inside a silver-colored Toyota car when the driver saw her using hand signals known on TikTok "to represent violence at home — I need help — domestic violence."
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Rachel Ovelman has been found safe, Pittsburgh police announced shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday. ORIGINAL STORY: A woman is considered missing and endangered, and the Pittsburgh Police Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help finding her. Rachel Ovelman, 28, was last heard from about 3...
A four-year-old Australian girl was found "alive and well", police said Wednesday, more than two weeks after she had gone missing during a family camping trip. Cleo Smith was found in a "locked house" in the coastal town of Carnarvon, not far from where she was last seen, early Wednesday morning, Western Australia police said in a statement posted to Facebook.
CLINTON — A vehicle stolen from Rhode Island with a dog inside was recovered in Clinton, but the dog was not in the vehicle, according to police. The vehicle was stolen from Rhode Island and found on John Street in Clinton. Police did not specify when the vehicle was stolen and when it was recovered.
A body was found at 31st Street Beach late Thursday morning, a week after a man went missing there. The body was found on the shoreline around 10:45 a.m. in the 3500 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said. The man was Black and between 20 and...
SHREVE – Three children reported missing on Thursday have been found safe. According to a story from WOIO Channel 19 in Cleveland, police Chief Ron Kiner said the children and their mother, Justina Cruz, were found safe with her boyfriend Monday night near Gold Run, California, by the California Highway Patrol.
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – One person was arrested after police say he was found driving a truck that had been stolen from the Bristol, Virginia landfill. According to a release from the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), employees at Bristol Virginia Public Works reported a truck stolen from the landfill was seen driving on Lee […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford residents were arrested Thursday after a loaded handgun was found inside their car, which had been reported stolen out of Oak Lawn. At approximately 5:10 p.m. Rockford Police SCOPE officers reportedly spotted the stolen vehicle in the area of West and Cunningham Streets. While attempting to conduct a traffic […]
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Ripley police said a man was arrested Friday morning in connection with an incident in which a vehicle was stolen and discovered destroyed in Kanawha County. Edward Adam Spaulding, 29, is currently being held in South Central Regional Jail on a charge of receiving/transferring a stolen...
A New Hampshire car dealership is offering a $1,000 reward to help track down whoever stole a car from its store in Rochester. Surveillance video shows a person pushing a window air conditioner into an office at First City Cars and Trucks, then taking a silver 2016 Chevrolet Malibu. That...
