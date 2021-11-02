Stolen horse found wandering alone after missing for weeks

Two young children were found dead in a backyard pool in Florida on Wednesday. According to WESH, a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old were reported missing Wednesday after their grandmother lost track of them while she was caring for them at her Belle Glade home. The toddler boys had been playing in a screened-in patio at her home when she noticed they had disappeared, the grandmother reportedly told police.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO