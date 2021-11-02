CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Water Works Co: Q3 Earnings Insights

 4 days ago
American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:35 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement....

Expert Ratings For Moderna

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Moderna has an average price target of $301.43 with a high of $404.00 and a low of $86.00.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. News Release

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A; BRK.B) Berkshire's operating results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 and 2020 are summarized in the following paragraphs. However, we urge investors and reporters to read our 10-Q, which has been posted at www.berkshirehathaway.com. The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) shares rose 24.61% to $20.56 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $334.1 million. Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) shares increased by 22.0% to $95.26. As of 12:30 EST, Shake Shack's stock is trading at a volume of 6.8 million, which is 938.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
A Look Into II-VI's Price Over Earnings

In the current session, II-VI Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) is trading at $64.49, after a 0.88% gain. Over the past month, the stock increased by 12.73%, and in the past year, by 14.00%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Starwood Property Trust

In the current session, Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) is trading at $26.06, after a 1.24% gain. Over the past month, the stock increased by 4.45%, and in the past year, by 55.95%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Hackett Group

In the current session, The Hackett Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) is trading at $21.58, after a 2.03% gain. Over the past month, the stock increased by 4.71%, and in the past year, by 45.22%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
Price Over Earnings Overview: D.R. Horton

In the current session, D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) is trading at $92.44, after a 2.54% increase. Over the past month, the stock increased by 10.83%, and in the past year, by 42.32%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
A Look Into Armstrong Flooring's Debt

Shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) moved lower by 35.80% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Armstrong Flooring has. Armstrong Flooring's Debt. According to the Armstrong Flooring's most recent financial statement as reported on November 5,...
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Shares Pop On Q3 Earnings Beat

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 42% year-on-year, to $4.93 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $4.75 billion. Cooper Tire merger, improvements in price/mix, increased sales from other tire-related businesses, and higher volume drove the growth. Sales in the Americas rose 62.7% Y/Y,...
Analysts Raise Planet Fitness Price Target Post Q3 Beat

Baird analyst Jonathan Komp raised Planet Fitness Inc's (NYSE:PLNT) price target to $110 from $100 and kept an Outperform rating on the shares. The analyst said he sees a compelling lineup of additional drivers spanning marketing, digital, and pricing with the company's attractive growth outlook and increasing scale benefits supporting his confidence in positive estimate revisions and justifying its premium valuation.
Tenneco Shares Plummet After FY21 Outlook Cut

Tenneco Inc (NYSE: TEN) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 1.8% year-on-year, to $4.33 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $4.09 billion. Motorparts sales increased 5.3% Y/Y, and Powertrain sales rose 1.4%. Operating expenses rose 4.2% Y/Y to $4.2 billion. Adjusted EBITDA was $279 million versus $388 million a year...
TELUS Misses Q3 Consensus As Revenue Growth Slows To 6.8%

TELUS Corp (NYSE: TU) reported third-quarter operating revenues and other income growth of 6.8% year-on-year to $3.38 billion (C$4.25 billion), missing the consensus of $3.48 billion. Total subscriber connections grew 5.9% Y/Y to 16.6 million. In the quarter, it added 320,000 new customer additions, up 43,000 over last year, and...
Telesat Canada Registers 5% Revenue Decline In Q3

Telesat Canada reported a third-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 5% year-on-year to C$192.34 million. Telesat Canada's principal shareholders are Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board and Loral Space & Communications Inc (NASDAQ: LORL). A slight reduction of service for one of Telesat's North American DTH customers, weakness in the enterprise...
Gannett Stock Slides As Q3 Revenue Miss Estimates

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE: GCI) reported a third-quarter FY21 sales decline of 1.8% year-on-year, to $800.18 million, missing the analyst consensus of $817.60 million. Same-store revenues increased 0.9%. Publishing revenues were $715.8 million, and Digital Marketing Solutions revenues were $116.77 million. Total digital revenues improved 17.8% on a same-store basis....
This Large German Investment Bank Increased Its Bet On Nio By 22% In Q3

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) stock may not have had the best run in the third quarter, but the weakness presented a buying opportunity for a big investment bank. What Happened: Germany's Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) boosted its Nio holdings by 22% in the third quarter, a Form 13F filed with the SEC Thursday showed.
Moog Clocks 2% Sales Growth In Q4, Tops Consensus

Moog Inc (NYSE: MOG-A) reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 2% year-over-year to $724.3 million, beating the consensus of $690.2 million. The consolidated 12-month backlog improved 24% to $2.1 billion. Sales by segments: Aircraft Controls $297.97 million (+8.4% Y/Y), Space and Defense Controls $200.02 million (-3.2% Y/Y), and Industrial Systems $226.29...
