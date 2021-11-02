American Water Works Co: Q3 Earnings Insights

In the current session, The Hackett Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) is trading at $21.58, after a 2.03% gain. Over the past month, the stock increased by 4.71%, and in the past year, by 45.22%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.

