Rhys Murphy double gives new Southend boss Kevin Maher first win

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Rhys Murphy struck twice as Southend overcame fellow Vanarama National League strugglers Dover 4-1 to claim a first win under new manager Kevin Maher.

Murphy opened the scoring on the half-hour mark by turning home Zak Brunt’s corner from close range.

He doubled the lead from the penalty spot five minutes later after Jack Bridge had been brought down.

Murphy turned provider to set up Sam Dalby’s curling effort after 59 minutes.

Ryan Hanson pulled one back for bottom-placed Dover, but Bridge’s first Southend goal secured their move out of the relegation zone.

