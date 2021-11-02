Answer Desk: Voters weigh in on ballot questions

The best civic associations do more than just have meetings to complain about things, they listen to their neighbors and try to engage the community on important issues. With Election Day upon us, the Belle Harbor Property Association conducted a survey on the five ballot proposals that will be on the ballot. If any of the proposals are passed, they will immediately take effect on Jan. 1, 2022, become part of the New York State constitution, making it harder for state lawmakers to amend them in the future.

ELECTIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO