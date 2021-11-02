CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Answer Desk: Voters weigh in on ballot questions

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoters across the state are weighing in on ballot...

phillyvoice.com

Philadelphia voters approve ballot question calling for marijuana decriminalization in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia's ballot questions have all been answered, and city residents voted "yes" on all four of them. Two of the questions, including one asking whether Philly should push state lawmakers to legalize recreational marijuana, garnered more than 70% approval. The other two, which involved questions on affordable housing funding and city hiring practices, gained the support of more than 60% of voters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Voters and officials weigh in on concerns ahead of election

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s election eve in Pennsylvania and people will head to the polls Tuesday to vote for candidates in the state, county and municipal races. Bureau of Election officials are dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s Monday night as a spotlight is on Luzerne County, which has had issues in […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Will my ballot count? Carbon election director answers

During the 2020 election, new voting machines and mail-in ballots caused a lot of voters to feel uncertain about whether their ballots were counted. This year, voter registration offices have had a quieter run up to election day. But they still expect people to call with questions about whether their mail-in vote was counted, or if they used the right writing utensil at the polls.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Wave of Long Island

Locals Weigh In On Ballot Proposals

The best civic associations do more than just have meetings to complain about things, they listen to their neighbors and try to engage the community on important issues. With Election Day upon us, the Belle Harbor Property Association conducted a survey on the five ballot proposals that will be on the ballot. If any of the proposals are passed, they will immediately take effect on Jan. 1, 2022, become part of the New York State constitution, making it harder for state lawmakers to amend them in the future.
ELECTIONS
Reading Eagle

Letter: More answers needed on Spanish ballot error

Correcting what Berks County officials are calling an error on Spanish-language mail-in ballots goes without saying and is the least the county commissioners can do to try and restore faith in our elections (“Official calls for end of accusations over ballot error” (Reading Eagle, Oct. 23). What is even more...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Post Register

Council candidates answer questions at forum

BLACKFOOT — All but two candidates for Blackfoot City Council answered questions from the audience Thursday afternoon during the first of two candidate forums sponsored by the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce at the Bingham Senior Citizens Center. Incumbent councilman Chris Jensen is running for re-election and will be...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Delaware Gazette

Voters weigh in on school board race

Voters living in the Delaware City School District elected two incumbents and a newcomer to the DCS Board of Education Tuesday. The race for the three seats was between two incumbents, Jayna McDaniel and Michael Wiener, and three newcomers, Janine Baker, Deborah Guebert and Melissa Harris. Harris led the way...
DELAWARE, OH
Boston Herald

Boston voters overwhelming support elected school committee in ballot question results

Boston voters showed overwhelming support for a non-binding ballot question that asks if the city should change its school committee from an appointed to an elected model. A vast majority of residents voted yes to the question which read, “Should the current appointed school committee structure be changed to a school committee elected by the residents of Boston?”
BOSTON, MA
KING 5

Lake Stevens voters to weigh in on fireworks ban

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Lake Stevens residents will vote on an advisory ballot measure in the November election on whether consumer fireworks should be allowed in the city. Proposition No. 1 itself would not ban fireworks in the city. Lake Stevens City Council intends to use the results of the advisory ballot measure to assist in their decision whether or not to approve an ordinance that would make consumer fireworks illegal within the city.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
1380kcim.com

CCSD School Board Candidates Answer Voter Questions About Staff Attraction And Retention At Wednesday’s Forum

One of the most common concerns among school boards across the region is addressing a shortage of qualified workers. On Monday night, the four candidates vying for two open seats on the Carroll Community School District (CCSD) Board of Education came together at a forum to answer this question, and many more. Moderator, Rick Hunsaker, the Executive Director of Region XII Council of Governments, posed the submitted question on what the board could do to attract and retain talent among educators. Incumbent, Jen Munson, says it is not just educators, but team members at every level. She has several ideas she would like to try.
CARROLL, IA
Washington Post

Democrats Also Did Poorly in the Elections No One Noticed

Before Tuesday’s elections I warned against overinterpreting the Virginia gubernatorial election as a national bellwether. I stand by that: Governor’s races are the kind of election that shows the least correlation with national politics, and where candidate attributes and issues make the biggest difference. But if you’re a Democrat looking...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

