Why Did NetScout Systems Shares Gained 13% Today?

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
NetScout Systems Inc (NASDAQ: NTCT) will replace Invacare Corp (NYSE: IVC) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective before the opening of trading on October 4. Kyndryl Holdings Inc (NYSE: KD) will replace NetScout in the S&P MidCap...

www.benzinga.com

