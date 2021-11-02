Unchained Voices

Denis Villeneuve's Dune has finally made its way to cinemas, and the rich and vast world created by Frank Herbert has, at long last, been faithfully adapted in the first of a two-part epic. Herbert's creation is one with a dense mythology; the book itself is packed with not one, but two appendixes, a glossary, and a detailed section on the ecology of Dune. The author was sure to make the world as real and as lived-in as possible. Because of this, it is near impossible to provide an explanation for every detail in any adaptation. Some things are briefly touched upon in Villeneuve's film, but never really fully explained. Rather, the mythology of the world is left for the viewer to interpret and understand. One of these things is a unique ability referred to as "The Voice."

