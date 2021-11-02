CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Unchained Voices

West Side Journal
 4 days ago

Please join the West Baton Rouge Museum on Friday, November 12, from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM for Unchained Voices, an evening musical event accompanying the exhibit, Music Behind the Gates. This month, in lieu of Historical Happy Hour, the museum will feature the voices of Consuela Gaines and former members...

www.thewestsidejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
nohoartsdistrict.com

Black Voices

The Whitefire Theatre’s second annual “Black Voices” solo series which began in September, will conclude its run November 13. Actress and director Juliette Jeffers, a prominent Black solo artist herself, has performed in the series, as well as served as curator. The Whitefire Theatre has always been diverse, working with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wfsu.org

Voices that Inspire

Hear stories from some of our most inspirational voices — you!. Your browser does not support the audio element. Steve Uhlfelder - I Was Raised To Believe In Community Service. Steve Uhlfelder practices law in Tallahassee. He lives a life dedicated to being of service to his community. He’s widely...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wnky.com

Voices of Honor – Richard Bruno

Richard Bruno joined the Air Force to get into law enforcement, but it awakened within him a love for teaching. He retired as a Chief Master Sergeant and now teaches at Warren East High School. He is this week’s Voices of Honor.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
phillyfunguide.com

Voices and Visionaries

Voices and Visionaries, a new Philadelphia Sculptors exhibition at Philadelphia’s Cherry Street Pier, highlights the talents of a diverse group of exceptional artists having ties to Philadelphia. A collaboration between the exhibition curators and seven selected artists, the show highlights individual expression while exposing threads of commonalities amongst the group...
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
classical-music.com

Voice of Nature – The Anthropocene

Songs by Fauré, Grieg, Hahn, Liszt, Nico Muhly, Kevin Puts and Caroline Shaw. Renée Fleming (soprano), Yannick Nézet-Séguin (piano) ‘Nature has been so good to us: we have not been so good to nature,’ writes Renée Fleming by way of introduction to Voice of Nature. Having found solace wandering the woods during the darkest days of the pandemic, Fleming wanted both to celebrate the joy of nature and address the climate crisis. With music dating from 1844 to the present, the album thus juxtaposes Romantic evocations of nature’s wonders alongside three contemporary works that explore the theme of ecological collapse with subtle power.
MUSIC
fayettecountyrecord.com

That Little Voice

The marigolds are fading, the music has softened, the festivities a warm memory, and the hearts of the Mexican people are filled with renewed love for those souls of deceased relatives who were welcomed back for a brief visit this week during the celebration of el Dia los Muertos (The Day of the Dead). The annual reunion is not a time of sorrow, but rather of exuberant gaiety and festivities:…
ENTERTAINMENT
Film Threat

Golden Voices

Light and breezy on the surface, co-writer/director Evgeny Ruman’s immigration comedic drama Golden Voices actually happens to deal with weighty themes. It does so modestly, without fanfare, confidently guiding the viewer through its witty and touching story, allowing the motifs to unravel naturally. Bolstered by two formidable leads, the film is bound to resonate with anyone who has tried to make a fresh start, rediscover themselves, but also maintain a grasp on the past that keeps slipping away.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Voices#Lciw#Georgetown University#V O T E Lrb#Criminal Justice#Facebook Thewbrm
kcrw.com

Racism and the Great White Outdoors

Since the 19th century, the modern environmental and conservation movement has been dominated by white people: John Muir, Henry David Thoreau, and John James Audubon helped thrust the movement into public consciousness, but their notoriety also carries with it a legacy of racism and slavery. On this week’s Life Examined,...
ADVOCACY
wsau.com

A Voice That Deserved Better

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago……. How many artists have we talked about in these posts as “tortured souls? Too many. And today we have another one. A talented guy whose life and career were derailed by drugs and booze. You know Gene Clark...
MUSIC
Collider

'Dune': What Is "The Voice"?

Denis Villeneuve's Dune has finally made its way to cinemas, and the rich and vast world created by Frank Herbert has, at long last, been faithfully adapted in the first of a two-part epic. Herbert's creation is one with a dense mythology; the book itself is packed with not one, but two appendixes, a glossary, and a detailed section on the ecology of Dune. The author was sure to make the world as real and as lived-in as possible. Because of this, it is near impossible to provide an explanation for every detail in any adaptation. Some things are briefly touched upon in Villeneuve's film, but never really fully explained. Rather, the mythology of the world is left for the viewer to interpret and understand. One of these things is a unique ability referred to as "The Voice."
MOVIES
Yale Daily News

The Voice of Toad Seeps Into the Stacks

There I was, working diligently on the seventh floor of the stacks. ‘Twas a Wednesday evening. I looked out the window and stared wistfully down at Toad’s Place. “Oh, the shenanigans I could be partaking in right now!,” I thought to myself. My daydreaming ended abruptly when I heard a...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
West Side Journal

From the Archives

CARNIVAL ROYALTY February 26, 1965: A Port Allen High School queen of music will be presented Monday night at the school’s annual carnival ball. School carnival royalty includes, seated left to right: Judy Bourg, Linda Young and Janet Parker; standing: Liz Hurst, Elaine Rodriguez, Marlene Chaudoir and Lyn Alliment. (Photo by Al Vavasseur)
PORT ALLEN, LA
West Side Journal

Hispanic Heritage Month at Caneview

During Hispanic Heritage Month here at Caneview K-8, we learned about artist Salvador Dali from Spain. The students saw pictures of some of Dali’s most famous works of art, including The Persistence of Memory or “Melting Clocks,” which depicts Dali’s dream and his perception of time. Students had a chance to enter a Salvador Dali “Melting Clock” art contest at school to show their own perception of time. There were many wonderful entries to choose from, but eighth grader, Hayden Rayburn’s art was chosen because of his beautifully drawn melting clock and his interesting concept of time. In his drawing, there’s a clock melting in a hand and slipping through the fingers. It is as if the hand is desperately trying to hold on to time, but it is slowly melting away.
VISUAL ART
West Side Journal

Double dose of fair fun for the 2021-22 school year

Holy Family School rocked their first post-pandemic Bear Fair October 29 and 30. The previous Bear Fair was held in the spring of 2019. Principal Alise Ashford made the decision to hold the fair during the fall season “due to COVID keeping us from having one the past two years and wanting to bring our community back together for a fun time with family and friends.”
CAKES

Comments / 0

Community Policy