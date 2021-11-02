CHGG Stock: Why The Price Substantially Fell

The shares of Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) increased by over 8% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The shares of Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) increased by over 8% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Farmmi announcing that they agreed to buy approximately 16% of Shanghai Jiaoda Onlly Co., Ltd., a Shanghai Stock Exchange-listed company under the ticker 600530.SH, from a major shareholder. Jiaoda Onlly operates elderly care institutions and engages in the research and development production and sale of healthy food. Farmmi, through its subsidiary Zhejiang Yitang Medical Service Co., Ltd., purchase the shares of Jiaoda Onlly from China Capital Investment (Group) Co., Ltd. (CCIG) and related companies for approximately RMB 509 million (approximately US$79.8 million). Following the purchase, Yitang Medical is going to be the second-largest shareholder of Jiaoda Onlly, marking Farmmi’s entrance into China’s medical and health industry.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO