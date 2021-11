Monster Crown has been out on Steam and the Nintendo Switch for a couple of weeks now and has received some tune-ups since then. It was originally scheduled for a launch on the PS4 and Xbox One on November 2, but that has changed. The final release date isn’t known, but those particular versions will be delayed by a bit. The physical Switch version will still be released on November 2 and anyone on the hunt for a more mature monster-training tale will enjoy Monster Crown quite a bit. Those wanting to save some money should grab it on Steam since it’s $19.99 there versus $29.99 on Switch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO