CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Coma teacher's partner fears she will not be able to get home

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe partner of a woman on life support in a Shanghai hospital has said he is worried she will never be well enough to travel home. Emma Grainger from Shropshire was left in a coma when a routine medical procedure went wrong nine months ago. Adrian Casey has been...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 3

Related
Telegraph

'I was forced to end my pregnancy at 7 months': Inside the worst scandal in NHS history

Frankie and Joe* were children of the Thatcher era. “We were propelled by ambition,” says Frankie. They fell in love, bought their first house and married when they were still teenagers. But they were also a casualty of something that happened within that government: a failure in the Department of Health and Social Security to protect Brits from infected American blood products.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Mail

Russian woman, 24, who welcomed TWENTY ONE surrogate babies in just over a year with millionaire husband, 57, insists she's still a 'hands-on mum' despite spending £67,700 on 16 nannies

A Russia woman has welcomed 21 surrogate babies in just over a year with her millionaire husband - and insists she's still a 'hands-on mother' despite spending £67,700 every 12 months on 16 nannies. Kristina Ozturk, 24, who is originally from Moscow, wants a staggering 105 biological children with her...
WORLD
InspireMore

‘I’m pregnant,’ trembled out of my mouth. I was 16. My mom told me to move out.’: Teen mom works 3 jobs to make ends meet, graduates nursing school with honors

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “At 16 I sat on my bed crying to my sister with a positive pregnancy test in hand. I had been with a boy on and off for a year, I was young and in love. That day, I became a statistic. This was not something I was prepared for. I planned on going away to college and doing stuff normal teenagers do. I realized at that very second my whole life was about to change. I cried for hours on hours. My little sister held my hand and kept telling me it was going to be okay. When I could barely breathe, she squeezed tighter reassuring me I could do it, that I helped raise her and she believed in me. My mom walked in the room and knew something was wrong. The words, ‘I’m pregnant’ trembled out of my mouth. She looked at me with disappointment and shame. I felt my heart sink into the floor. My step dad then came into the room screaming and told me I had to get an abortion and did not have a choice because I was under 18. I knew that this was not true and I knew I could make my own choice. I made the conscious decision to keep the baby. When I went to my first ultrasound and I heard the heartbeat, I knew this was the right choice for me.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

Dad with COVID — Whose Family Tried 169 Hospitals Before Finding Treatment — Is Recovering at Home

A Florida father of six, whose family reached out to 169 hospitals before finally finding life-saving care for his serious case of COVID, is home from the hospital. Earlier this year, Robby Walker contracted COVID on a family trip, and developed pneumonia in both lungs. He was not vaccinated. His wife Susan Walker told CNN that he was in "dire need" of ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) treatment but "all the [hospital] beds were taken up by COVID victims also getting" treated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coma#Crowdfunding#Insurance#Icu
The Independent

Mother says dentist put his hand over 9-year-old’s mouth to stop her crying, saying it’s a dentistry technique

A Virginia mother has accused a dentist of covering her daughter’s mouth with his hand during a procedure.Tracy Sikes’ 9-year-old-daughter had an appointment at Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics of Virginia to cap a molar, and left the dentist’s office distraught, swollen and in pain, reports Newsbreak.Ms Sikes said, “She said that she was crying and screaming because it hurt when he was drilling,” and told her mother that Dr Steven Lubbe then covered her mouth with his hand.“She told me that the dentist clamped his hand over her mouth and leaned down and told her to stop crying,” said...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Jewish Press

Child of UK Chassidim Dies after Court Shuts Down her Life Support

Alta Fixsler, a 2-year-old Chassidic Jewish girl of Manchester, England, died on Tuesday morning after being taken off life support despite her parents’ objections (Court Denies Child Medical Treatment In Israel). Alta’s parents, Chaya and Abraham Fixsler, said that taking their daughter off life support was against their Jewish faith....
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
China
Daily Mail

'Every time I see my son I want to cry': Vaccinated 'miracle mom' who caught COVID-19 when she was pregnant reveals she had to be told she gave birth to her baby while on a ventilator

A fully vaccinated mother who caught COVID-19 when she was pregnant delivered her first child while on a ventilator and doesn't remember giving birth. Wendy Davidson, 33, from Coweta County, Georgia, has been called a 'miracle mom' after spending weeks battling the virus at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, where she welcomed her son, Gabriel, 28 weeks into her pregnancy.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Shropshire Star

Family had to say goodbye to child battling suspected hospital bug, inquiry told

The Scottish Hospitals Inquiry is investigating the construction of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus in Glasgow. A father has told how his family were called in around four times to say a final goodbye to his cancer patient daughter as she fought an infection he suspects was linked to the hospital environment.
HEALTH
The Guardian

A new start after 60: ‘I decided to transition at 68’

Sometimes one kind of pain can bring to light another. Stuck in hospital for a month, Petra Wenham resolved to confront an unease she had carried throughout her whole life. She was 68 and had lost 30kg as a result of severe colitis. “My family were very worried. I was evaluating my life.”
HEALTH
Daily Mail

'He held me tight and said he'd never leave me again': Heartwarming moment elderly couple, aged 87 and 89, are reunited after spending 100 DAYS apart in hospital because of Covid

This is the heartwarming moment a couple who have been married for 66 years were reunited after being separated for 100 days because of Covid rules. Octogenarians George and Joyce Bell were admitted to hospital separately due to ill health. Eventually they were well enough to be discharged, and moved...
RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Thousands raised by girl for hospital treating her burns

A seven-year-old girl who suffered severe burns as a baby has raised more than £200,000 for Birmingham Children's Hospital. Elizabeth was six months old when her cot set alight due to a malfunctioning air conditioner. She has since had more than 70 skin grafts and operations. Despite having limited movement...
CHARITIES
New York Post

American woman wakes up with a New Zealand accent following coma

An American woman who’d never been to New Zealand now speaks in a Kiwi accent following a two-week coma. “I don’t remember anything about that day,” Summer Diaz, 24, told Jam Press about her inadvertent Kiwi dialect. The accent-inducing accident occurred Nov. 25, 2020 while the Los Angeles native was...
HEALTH
BBC

Nadia Shah: Bereaved dad fears teens being 'shoved around'

The father of a 16-year-old who died after failures in care said he wanted others to be "looked after without being shoved from place to place". Nadia Shah, from Cambridge, was detained under the Mental Health Act at Potters Bar Clinic, Hertfordshire after a shortage of emergency permanent beds. Her...
MENTAL HEALTH
pharmatimes.com

UK COVID-19 patients able to take GP prescribed medicine at home

COVID sufferers in the UK are now able to access a course of tablets from their GP to avoid the need for hospitalisation. AiPharma’s antiviral treatment, favipiravir, is currently taken orally over a course of 7-14 days. It is currently prescribed in the UK on a Compassionate Patient Use basis...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy