With polls closed for nearly three hours and more than a million votes already counted, many of the key races in New Jersey remain in flux. The gubernatorial race, in which Gov. Phil Murphy was a favorite heading into Election Day, is too close to call. It may be that Murphy still wins by a decent margin over Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli, but he doesn’t seem to be hitting the percentage and turnout totals he would have wanted.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO