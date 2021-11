JBG Smith Inc. (NYSE: JBGS) is continuing to expand its multifamily holdings with a big purchase near Union Market. The company has a contract to purchase The Batley at 1270 Fourth St. NE, an 11-story, 432-unit apartment building over 29,000 square feet of retail, including the La Cosecha Latin American food hall and marketplace. The sale is expected to close by the end of the year as part of a 1031 exchange, a federal tax provision that allows the swap of real estate properties to defer capital gains.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO