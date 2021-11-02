CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

Fire destroys rural Riley County home

 4 days ago
RILEY COUNTY— An unoccupied 2 story home in the 1900 block of Dunbar Road is a complete loss after a house fire on Monday evening, according to a media release....

KHP: Junction City woman injured after car rear-ends semi

DICKINSON COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before noon Saturday in Dickinson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Ford Fusion driven by Samantha J. Dupont, 22, Junction City, was westbound on Interstate 70 three miles west of Abilene. The driver was "supposedly adjusting her sun...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Geary County Schools and Junction City Blue Jay Way agreement remains under budget

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – As the total development agreement between Geary County Schools and the City of Junction City for construction at the new Junction City High School moves forward, which includes the creation of Blue Jay Way south road, a water main, looped fire protection line, and sanitary sewer main extension, the final district expenses for the project were found to be lower than originally planned.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Boxers do a good deed

On Saturday morning, nine boxers from KO Boxing in Manhattan spent the day repainting Spring Valley Historic School in Junction City as a volunteer effort for the Geary County Historical Society. KO Boxing is owned by Pedro Marquez and members of the gym are encouraged to not only become better boxers, but also better people.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Kansas man dies after SUV rolls into ditch

STANTON COUNTY–A Kansas man died in an accident just after 11:30p.m. Friday in Stanton County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Chevy Tahoe driven by Bryce L. Stude, 28, Eudora, was eastbound on U.S. 160 just west of Kansas Highway 27. The SUV left the roadway to the north....
KANSAS STATE
Manhattan man hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 3p.m. Thursday in Riley County. The Riley County Police Department reported a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Sheli Causey, 63, Leonardville, struck a 2018 Kia Sportage driven by Robert Leazenby, 88, of Manhattan, near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Sherman Road near Leonardville..
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Deputies work rollover accident

Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to US 77 Highway at mile marker 168 Wednesday for a single vehicle rollover accident with injuries. According to the Sheriff's Department, John Peters of Grandview Plaza was traveling southbound in his 2005 Black Toyota Tundra when he swerved to miss an animal running across the roadway causing his vehicle to rollover several times. Minor injuries were reported and treated at the Hospital. The vehicle was towed from the scene by the wrecker service.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Police: SW Kan. school locked down after man threatens priest

FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with an incident that temporarily forced a southwest Kansas school into lockdown, according to a media release from Garden City Police. Just before 11a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to St. Mary's School, 503 St. John Street in Garden City...
KANSAS STATE
Second earthquake this week shakes Saline County

SALINE COUNTY —Another earthquake shook Saline County Wednesday afternoon. Just after 4p.m., a quake that measured a magnitude 2.9, struck southeast of Salina, near Gypsum, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The agency reported a 2.2 magnitude quake in Saline County on Monday. There are no reports of damage or...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KDHE reports 80 COVID deaths in Kansas since last Friday

TOPEKA— The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 2,107 to a total of 440,303, the state health department reported Friday afternoon. The state reported 47 new COVID-19 deaths. The state reported seven deaths Monday and 26 virus deaths Wednesday for a total of 6,495. As...
KANSAS STATE
Man dies in pickup rollover crash on Kansas highway

LINN COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 6p.m. Thursday in Linn County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy Silverado driven by Phillip A. Murray, 53, Bella Visa, Arkansas, was traveling on U.S. 69 three miles north of Pleasanton. The pickup left the right side of...
LINN COUNTY, KS
Be careful with space heaters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ahead of impending cold weather, Evergy has warned customers that space heaters can be costly and dangerous if they are used incorrectly. As cooler fall weather and winter temperatures set in across Northeast Kansas, Evergy says many customers will look to space heaters for quick heat. However, it said the device can be expensive and dangerous if not used the right way.
TOPEKA, KS
Police: Kan. man altered check to purchase $35,000 vehicle

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged fraud in Manhattan. On Tuesday, officers filed a report for forgery, making false information, computer unlawful acts and theft by deception in the 600 block of McCall Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. K-State Federal Credit Union...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas burglary suspect hid in bathroom at McDonalds

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have made an arrest. Just before 9a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 2147 SW Westport Drive on a burglary to the animal clinic, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. While officers were in route to the clinic, citizens saw an individual acting suspicious...
KANSAS STATE
Commission chairman gets COVID booster, tests positive for virus

MANHATTAN —Riley County Commission Chairman John Ford has tested positive for COVID-19 just after getting a COVID booster shot. According to a statement from the county, Ford tested positive on Tueseay and now Riley County Health Department is notifying those who are considered close contacts of Commissioner Ford. “I received...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
🎥Prosecutor declines to file charges in fatal Kansas police shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A prosecutor says that a Wichita police officer who fatally shot a fleeing bank robbery suspect last year is immune from prosecution under Kansas law. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett released his findings Thursday into the Dec. 21 death of Paul Peraza following a robbery at the Golden Plains Credit Union in Wichita and the subsequent police chase.
KANSAS STATE
U.S. Marshals help capture Kansas shooting suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest. On October 2, police were dispatched to a disturbance with shots fired near 8th and Fillmore in Topeka, according to Lt. Kelvin Johnson. Officers arrived and met with several people in the area and located one...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas man jailed after chase in reported stolen vehicle

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a high-speed pursuit. Just after 12:30p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff's deputy observed a white 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser near SW 77th Street and SW Auburn Road. That vehicle was believed to be associated with a recent incident within the City of Topeka and stolen. That officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver later identified as 29-year-old Mark A. O’Brien failed to stop and initiated a pursuit.
KANSAS STATE
