Fire destroys rural Riley County home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ahead of impending cold weather, Evergy has warned customers that space heaters can be costly and dangerous if they are used incorrectly. As cooler fall weather and winter temperatures set in across Northeast Kansas, Evergy says many customers will look to space heaters for quick heat. However, it said the device can be expensive and dangerous if not used the right way.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO