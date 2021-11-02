The states spending the most on housing and community development

The Portland City Council will consider and could vote on the new investments on Nov. 10. The Portland Business Alliance is urging its members to support the additional spending plan proposed by Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury. This plan will reduce homelessness, improve public safety and increase cleanup efforts.
Penn State New Kensington's campus and the Digital Foundry it's building nearby in downtown New Kensington have been awarded a $1.5 million federal Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities Initiative grant to create workforce education and reskilling programs in southwestern Pennsylvania. The two entities will lead a project to implement such...
New downtown sidewalks, landscaping and lighting in the city of Chappell (pop. 867) have expanded economic opportunities in the heart of the community. This week, the Department of Economic Development (DED) announced the City’s recertification in Nebraska’s Leadership Certified Community (LCC) program. DED Western Nebraska Business Development Consultant and Gov. Pete Ricketts’ West Central Director, Brittany Hardin, honored local leaders during a special presentation on Monday.
The Program for the 2021/2022 Temporary Winter Community affordable housing in Town Park is currently being developed. This program is intended to assist our locals and is not for recreational purposes; interested parties will need to meet qualifications and submit an application for consideration. Staff is diligently working on preparing the parking lot area and associated infrastructure - developing the program parameters and regulations. Please stay tuned.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Governor Ducey and the Arizona Department of Housing announced Monday morning a $197 million to launch a brand new program - the Homeowner Assistance Fund. The Homeowner Assistance Fund is designed to help Arizona homeowners who are struggling financially to be able to pay their mortgage...
On Oct. 29, the House unanimously passed a $3.82 billion bill to spend a significant portion of the state’s multi-billion dollar fiscal 2021 surplus and its allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act’s State and Local Coronavirus Relief Fund. During debate, the House added $174 million to the bill released...
MT. HOREB, WIS. — Associated Bank has provided a $16.9 million financing package for the development of Landsby Ridge, a 51-unit affordable housing community at 400 W. Garfield St. in Mt. Horeb, about 20 miles southwest of Madison. Gorman and Co. LLC and Impact Seven are the developers. Landsby Ridge will include 46 units for residents who earn 30 to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI) along with five units that will be rented at market rates. Lutheran Social Services and Impact Seven will provide supportive services for 11 units that will be reserved at the 30 percent AMI threshold.
Aspen Square Management has acquired Elevate231, a 972-bedroom student housing community serving students at the University of Missouri (MU) in Columbia, Mo. Transwestern negotiated the transaction on behalf of the seller, Rialto Capital Advisors. The 2013-built asset consists of 318 townhome-style apartments averaging 1,750 square feet. Floorplans offer a mix...
This article is the first in a new article series—Community Development: National Leaders’ Visions—that NPQ, in partnership with the CEO Circle, an informal network of BIPOC community economic development leaders, will publish in coming weeks. The series will focus on identifying what is required to address key transformational challenges and to help the field of community economic development better accomplish its twin missions of racial and economic justice.
A major housing development slated for McGaheysville is on hold for now. A rezoning request that would pave the way for the 155 home subdivision has been withdrawn according to an updated agenda for tomorrow’s Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meeting. Developers of the project told the Daily News Record...
Over 35 years ago, in the mid 1980’s L.A. County designated West Altadena predominately Black and Brown community for redevelopment. Lincoln Crossing was completed in 2007 with a fitness center, supermarket and retail stores. Fourteen years have passed and development efforts have been nonexistent. Community’s Town Hall meetings were conducted...
Plans have been unveiled for a 3D-printed community of 100 new homes in the Austin area, Texas — which would become the largest development of its kind in the United States to date when construction begins next year. The project is the result of a collaboration between real estate and...
Hanover’s excess housing price — a measure of the cost of housing relative to the average cost of homes in New Hampshire — was the fifth highest in the state. A report published in October by St. Anselm College’s Center for Ethics in Society and the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy, a New Hampshire-based free market think tank, found a correlation between zoning regulations and the cost of housing across New Hampshire. In particular, the Upper Valley is among the areas with the highest housing prices and most stringent zoning restrictions, according to the report.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Make a list and check it twice - just like Santa. It’s really the best way to make sure you map out your Christmas spending. “You want to make your list and know who you are spending and of course allocate for your spending for each person. So, let’s say you have 5 people in your family and $100 a person,” said Dale.
Bioplastics Manufacturing: Bioplastics company NANTRenewables is investing $29 million to build a manufacturing facility in Savannah at SeaPoint Industrial Terminal Complex and will create 134 jobs. Atlanta E-commerce: 1-800-Flowers.com is opening a distribution center in Atlanta. The 260,000-square-foot facility will add 60 year-round jobs and 300 seasonal employees. Coweta Co....
The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is down to 3.429% today. That’s a 0.009 percentage point decrease from Thursday. With rates near historic lows, well-qualified borrowers can get attractive rates for a home purchase loan or a mortgage refinance. The latest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is...
The Texas Rent Relief program announced it is closing applications for new funding this Friday, November 5. Texas Rent Relief said the total requests for assistance now exceed the funds available. In a press release shared with NBC 5 Responds Wednesday evening, Texas Rent Relief said it would continue to...
The Covid 19 pandemic, which ensued major new concerns in an already problem-ridden world, continues. As we saw the norms across countries change, the pandemic brought with it fears and havoc like never before. It will be long before we see the end of this disease but the virus has...
Comments / 0