The states spending the most on housing and community development

Hanover’s excess housing price — a measure of the cost of housing relative to the average cost of homes in New Hampshire — was the fifth highest in the state. A report published in October by St. Anselm College’s Center for Ethics in Society and the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy, a New Hampshire-based free market think tank, found a correlation between zoning regulations and the cost of housing across New Hampshire. In particular, the Upper Valley is among the areas with the highest housing prices and most stringent zoning restrictions, according to the report.

HANOVER, NH ・ 12 DAYS AGO