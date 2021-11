IU and state health officials said students and fellow Hoosiers should get their flu shots to combat the pandemic and the approaching influenza season. According to USA Today, a survey revealed 40% of Amercians are not sure or are not planning on getting a flu shot this year. This percentage is down significantly compared to the 51.8% of people six months and older that got vaccinated against the flu last season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO