(Washington, DC) -- Congressman Tom Emmer is calling for reforms to federal appraiser regulations in response to backlogs in the home-buying process. The Minnesota Republican sent a letter to Federal Housing Finance Agency director Sandra Thompson urging her to take action. Emmer says there's been a 20 to 25 percent decline in the number of registered appraisers over the past 12 years, causing homebuyers to face increasing wait times and inflated prices. He wants the F-H-F-A to update regulations and standards to encourage more people to enter the profession.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO