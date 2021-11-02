CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots Fans Clamoring For DeSean Jackson After Release From Rams

By Sean T. McGuire
NESN
NESN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Veteran receiver DeSean Jackson is set to become a free agent after being released by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday following the NFL trade deadline. Jackson, 34, will become a free agent upon clearing waivers. If a team claims him on waivers, they would have to pay the remainder of...

