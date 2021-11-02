CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Tour This Mansion: Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys Casually Flex Owning The Largest Gordon Parks Collection [Video]

By Sammy Approved
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ws02s_0cka4jXj00

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys show off their gorgeous oceanside mansion with Architectural Digest . The best part of the video is how the couple casually flexes their expensive art collection.

In the ten minute tour of their mansion with the magazine, focused on interior design and landscaping, the two showcase some of their favorite pieces of fancy art and sculptures from all over the globe. It was a moment early on in the interview where Alicia Keys pridefully flaunts that the couple owns the largest Gordon Parks collection ever.

“We do own the largest collection of Gordon Parks,” Keys states in the video.

There were more moments where the couple reveal just how wealthy they are, highlighting their piano room, plethora of ceramics and sculptures and the numerous bedrooms for them and their children.

As viewers take a look inside their piano room filled with books and cozy, lounge-like furniture, Swizz Beatz talks about how he often gets live concerts by his wife and their son Egypt on the piano. Keys shares a moment about the piano she’s had for 16 years first gifted to her by Columbia Records. The acclaimed singer holds the piano near and dear to her heart. So much that Swizz discussed how he initially wanted to get rid of the treasured piano until he learned about how much it meant to her. Keys even gives fans a special, impromptu performance on one of her most prized possessions.

The couple discuss how they chose to design their space, using warmer tones to accentuate the industrial feel of the house. Fans discovered that their Malibu home is also home to the Iron Man movies we adore.

Watch the full episode on Architectural Digest below.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Swizz Beatz
Person
Gordon Parks
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Matthew A. Cherry
Apartment Therapy

Look Inside Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz’s Modernist Masterpiece

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are living the dream inside “Dreamland.” That’s what the famed singer and the music producer refer to their modernist mansion, an architectural marvel originally known as Razor House. Perched on a cliff in La Jolla, Calif., the nearly 11,000-square-foot residence overlooking the Pacific Ocean is where the couple and their two kids, Egypt and Genesis, call home. They opened their doors to Architectural Digest, and we’re already craving a ride in one of their three Ferraris.
CELEBRITIES
hunker.com

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats' Sculptural Couch Is Drool-Worthy

There are celeb homes we love for their decor inspo and then there are spaces we genuinely want to hang out in. Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats' home manages to be both. In a recent home tour for ​Architectural Digest​, the power couple offered a peek at their relaxing home. The giant glass windows, clean lines, and cozy atmosphere were stunning to see — along with the couple's impressive art collection, ranging from Gordon Parks to Nick Cave.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Step Inside Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's "Dreamland" Overlooking the Pacific Ocean

Watch: Alicia Keys Praises the "Truly Inspirational" Oprah Winfrey. Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have created a dreamy paradise. The couple opened the doors of their home to Architectural Digest on Nov. 2 and offered the grand tour of their beautiful estate. The residence, which was built in 2007, and rumored to be inspired by the home of Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man, has always been a dream for the music producer.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Alicia Keys and Swiss Beatz's home is more like sculpture than architecture

It’s no wonder Alicia Keys and her husband, renowned music producer Kasseem Dean (aka Swizz Beatz), call their home “Dreamland.”. The sleek 11,000-square-foot residence with breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean is quite literally a dream come true for the duo. In the December cover story for Architectural Digest, the...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Art#Architectural Digest#Cfp#Columbia Records#Malibu#Iron Man
energy941.com

Alicia Keys Shows Off Dreamy California Mansion

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have a home that many people dream of. The La Jolla, California home is over 11,000 square feet and sits on the hillside overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The home is being featured in Architectural Digest for their December 2021 cover story and shows off the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz open the doors to their art-filled California mansion

In the mountains north of San Diego, a modernist mansion made of white concrete and glass rises from the cliffside. The property, nicknamed "Razor House" after the nearby Razor Point Trail, is now home to two famous inhabitants: singer Alicia Keys and her music producer husband Kasseem Dean, better known as Swizz Beatz, alongside their children Genesis and Egypt.
CALIFORNIA STATE
rapradar.com

Video: Alicia Keys “Best Of Me”

Alicia Keys unlocks another one off her upcoming KEYS. After announcing her double-album KEYS, Alicia releases its next single ahead of its December 10 release. The romantic song samples Sade’s “Cherish The Day” and is written Alicia Keys and Raphael Saadiq. Alicia Keys shares two versions of the track including the soothing “Originals” version and the more uptempo “Unlocked” version produced by Mike Will Made-It.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Egypt
ramascreen.com

Key Art And Trailer For “A CHOICE OF WEAPONS: INSPIRED BY GORDON PARKS”

Tags: A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks. HBO has released these official key art and trailer for their new documentary “A CHOICE OF WEAPONS: INSPIRED BY GORDON PARKS”. From Executive Producers Alicia Keys, Kasseem “Swizz Beatz” Dean, Jelani Cobb, Jacqueline Glover, Peter W. Kunhardt, Jr. and Peter Kunhardt.
MOVIES
105.3 RNB

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Went Cribs 5.0 Showing Off The Cali Mansion

MTV Cribs brought us into the most beautiful homes or some of the most beautiful ‘for play homes’ of  some of the most hottest entertainers/artists in the business at the time.    Just recently with ABC new drama series ‘Queens’ starring R&B singer Brandy, former 3LW member/actress Naturi Naughton, actress Nadine Velazquez and rapper/actress/television host Eve the […]
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Turn Heads at ‘The Harder They Fall’ LA Premiere with Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Jeymes Samuel

Variety cover star Jeymes Samuel could not have been more ready for his big moment. The writer, director, producer and composer was suited and booted as he stepped onto the bright blue carpet for the Los Angeles launch of his wild Western “The Harder They Fall” on Wednesday night at the Shrine Auditorium. Since the movie presents a fresh take on the dusty genre, the dress code was super fly. Samuel, stars Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Deon Cole, and the film’s producer Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter went for an “all Black everything” moment, all showing up swagged-out in head to toe...
MOVIES
Club 93.7

Financial Documents Confirm Travis Scott, 21 Savage, ASAP Rocky and More Expected to Release New Music in the Next Six Months

Although the year 2021 is almost coming to an end, your favorite rappers are gearing up to release new music in the coming months. According to Sony Music's investors' documents, released on Oct. 28, hip-hop artists Travis Scott, 21 Savage, A$AP Rocky and more are planning to drop new music in the next six months. Other artists set to release their latest projects include French Montana, Future, the Black Eyed Peas, Chris Brown, Rick Ross and Alicia Keys.
CELEBRITIES
GlobalGrind

GlobalGrind

New York City, NY
257
Followers
1K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

GlobalGrind.com chronicles celebrities (blogs/exclusives), lifestyle content, entertainment news, style, music and news with an authoritative voice.

 https://globalgrind.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy