The Saints Spook the Defending Champs, and the Backup QBs Are Scary Good | The MMQB
We start with the big upset in New Orleans, where the Saints haunted Tom Brady to take down the defending champs, even after losing Jameis Winston early in the game to a knee injury.
Then, we discuss the thrilling wins for the other backup QBs: Cooper Rush leading the Cowboys over the Vikings on Sunday Night Football, the Jets' Mike White throwing for 400 yards against the Bengals and Geno Smith notching his first W as a starter for the Seahawks. The Patriots and the Steelers also deliver big wins for their proud franchises in what is a frighteningly wide-open AFC.
Plus, Jimmy G scares away his critics, the Titans have a death-grip on the AFC South and the ghoulish blowout losses brought to us by the worst rosters in the NFL. All in a Halloween's work.
Have a question for the show? Email themmqb@gmail.com or tweet at @GGramling_SI, @JennyVrentas or @ConorOrr.
