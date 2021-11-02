CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Saints Spook the Defending Champs, and the Backup QBs Are Scary Good | The MMQB

By Jenny Vrentas
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

We start with the big upset in New Orleans, where the Saints haunted Tom Brady to take down the defending champs, even after losing Jameis Winston early in the game to a knee injury.

Then, we discuss the thrilling wins for the other backup QBs: Cooper Rush leading the Cowboys over the Vikings on Sunday Night Football, the Jets' Mike White throwing for 400 yards against the Bengals and Geno Smith notching his first W as a starter for the Seahawks. The Patriots and the Steelers also deliver big wins for their proud franchises in what is a frighteningly wide-open AFC.

Plus, Jimmy G scares away his critics, the Titans have a death-grip on the AFC South and the ghoulish blowout losses brought to us by the worst rosters in the NFL. All in a Halloween's work.

Have a question for the show? Email themmqb@gmail.com or tweet at @GGramling_SI, @JennyVrentas or @ConorOrr.

Listen to The MMQB NFL Podcast

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Fans Are Furious With Buccaneers Player’s Celebration

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back is getting criticized for what appeared to be a mocking Jameis Winston celebration on Sunday evening. New Orleans is leading Tampa Bay, 16-7, at halftime on Sunday. The Saints are playing without Winston, who left the divisional contest with a bad-looking knee injury. Later...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Cam Newton News

An NFC South reunion for free agent quarterback Cam Newton does not appear to be in the works. The New Orleans Saints have lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to what is believed to be a “significant” knee injury. Winston exited Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a tough-looking leg injury. He reportedly underwent tests at a local hospital and head coach Sean Payton told reporters that the injury is believed to be serious.
NFL
The Spun

Mark Ingram Has Message For Texans After Trade To New Orleans

The Houston Texans parted ways with veteran running back Mark Ingram this week, trading him to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick. On Friday, Ingram addressed the New Orleans media about his time with the Texans and his return to the Saints. During his introductory...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
New York Post

No one saw this Tom Brady mistake coming: ‘Cost us the game’

The Saints had just taken the lead and yet it felt ominous. A 23-yard field goal by Brian Johnson put the Saints up 29-27 over the Buccaneers with 1:41 left in the game. But their aggressive play-calling inside the 10-yard line, two incomplete passes by Trevor Siemian and settling for a field goal left Tom Brady with plenty of time to add to his NFL legend.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qbs#Mmqb#Spook#American Football#Cowboys#Vikings#Bengals#First W#Patriots#Steelers#Afc#Titans#Ggramling Si#Conororr
Larry Brown Sports

Saints had surprising choice for emergency QB against Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints would have had to resort to some pretty desperate measures in a worst-case scenario during Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Saints lost quarterback Jameis Winston for the season when he tore his ACL in the second quarter of the game. Trevor Siemian relieved Winston, but the Saints didn’t have a third quarterback dressed.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Announce Official Decision On QB Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston’s bounce-back season ended abruptly last Sunday due to a knee injury. The following day, it was announced that he suffered a torn ACL. An ACL injury usually takes six-to-eight months to heal, which means Winston’s season is over. As a result, the Saints have just placed their top quarterback on injured reserve.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Report: Saints Make Decision On Starting QB vs. Falcons Sunday

The Saints plan to start Trevor Siemian at quarterback against the Falcons on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his left knee and MCL damage. The injury happened in the second quarter of last week's 36–27 win over the Buccaneers.
NFL
The Spun

Sean Payton Sends Clear Message About Saints Wide Receivers

The New Orleans Saints‘ receiving corps hasn’t been very productive this season, but the hope inside the building was that Michael Thomas would fix that problem. On Wednesday, however, Thomas announced that he will not be able to return this season. Thomas, who underwent ankle surgery in the summer, revealed...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 potential trade suitors for DeSean Jackson

DeSean Jackson appears to be on his way out of Los Angeles after the wide receiver and the Rams mutually agreed to find a trade partner. Jackson has played all seven games this season, but he’s only been on the field for 100 offensive snaps and has caught just eight passes.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Alvin Kamara reacts to Mark Ingram-Texans trade

Alvin Kamara had a hilarious reaction to the New Orleans Saints’ trade for Mark Ingram with the Houston Texans. Ingram and Kamara are former teammates with the Saints. As you can see from the tweet, Kamara is pretty excited to have him back. The Texans sent veteran running back Ingram...
NFL
UPI News

Saints defense harrasses backup Geno Smith in win vs. Seahawks

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints defense sacked backup quarterback Geno Smith five times and allowed just 219 total yards to beat the Seattle Seahawks as rain mists swarmed Lumen Field. Saints linebacker Demario Davis totaled a game-high 10 tackles and two sacks in the 13-10 win Monday...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy