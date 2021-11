SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA hosted the 35th Heritage Club Donor Recognition Dinner at The Oaks Club located at Shelby Hills Golf Club on Thursday, Oct.21. The YMCA Heritage Club is a group of highly dedicated individuals who have supported the YMCA Endowment Fund with a gift of cash or securities, or who have made provisions for the YMCA in their estate planning. This group has created a legacy which will help to ensure that the YMCA has the added resources needed to assist and impact people’s lives for generations to come.

SIDNEY, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO