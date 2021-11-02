CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Missing hiker’s body found in woods after warnings he ‘might be in danger,’ MA cops say

By Julia Marnin
Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA missing hiker’s body was found in the woods less than 24 hours after a warning that he “might be in danger,” police in Massachusetts said. Akif Qutab’s body was located after an “extensive search” by state police...

State
Massachusetts State
Oxygen

Officials Positively Identify Body Of Missing 5-Year-Old Elijah Lewis After He Was Discovered Buried In Woods

Authorities have confirmed that the remains of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis have been found buried in a “grave” in the Massachusetts woods. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office announced Sunday that Dr. Richard Atkinson of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for Massachusetts positively identified the remains discovered one day earlier near Ames Nowell State Park as belonging to Elijah.
NBC News

Missing N.C. teen found after using TikTok hand sign alerting she was in danger

Authorities were able to find a missing 16-year-old girl after she caught the attention of a driver by using hand gestures popularized on the social media platform TikTok. According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky, the girl was inside a silver-colored Toyota car when the driver saw her using hand signals known on TikTok "to represent violence at home — I need help — domestic violence."
Kansas City Star

Two arrested 30 years after baby’s body found in trash on NC’s Outer Banks, cops say

A couple has been charged 30 years after a baby’s body was found in the trash on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, police said. Scott Gordon Poole, 54, and Robin Lynn Byrum, 51, were arrested by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office last week and charged with “concealing birth of child,” which is a felony, the Nags Head Police Department said Monday.
Rock Hill Herald

After woman’s ‘suspicious disappearance,’ body found near search area, NC cops say

Crews searching for a missing person found an unidentified body — and want the dental records of a woman who vanished from her North Carolina home weeks ago, officials said. Investigators had been looking for clues in the “suspicious disappearance” of Jessica Lawrence, who they say was last seen on Sept. 26. A family member reported her missing about two weeks later on Oct. 12.
Morganton News Herald

Body found in search for man missing after wreck in Icard

ICARD — A body has been found in the search for a man missing after an Oct. 27 wreck. Local and state law enforcement officers converged Friday on a wooded area in Icard to search for 51-year-old Koa Hang. A person who may have been Hang was last seen walking...
Press-Republican

Missing woman's body found in Redford

REDFORD — The four-day search for a missing Redford woman ended Friday after her body was found in a wooded area about a mile north of her home. Seventy-eight year-old Rita Wilson, who police said had dementia, was found at noon Friday with the help from a trail camera sighting in the area, authorities said. The camera recorded her passing by Tuesday at 9:21 a.m., about two hours after she was reportedly last seen on Ore Bed Road.
REDFORD, NY
fox5atlanta.com

Missing hiker's body found at bottom of Tallulah Gorge

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. - The search for a missing hiker has ended tragically after his body was found at the bottom of Tallulah Gorge State Park. Officials tell FOX 5 they were called about 39-year-old Brookhaven resident William Lang Pottle at the state park Friday around 9:30 p.m. Investigators found...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
ledgertranscript.com

Sharon woman’s body found in woods; likely victim of hiking accident

A Sharon woman found dead in the woods off Swamp Road in late October is likely the victim of a hiking accident. Police began investigating Oct. 25 after a Sharon landlord requested a welfare check on their tenant, Diana Micchiche, 58, who hadn’t been seen or heard from in several days. Peterborough Police checked the residence and surroundings but did not find Micchiche and scheduled a search with Fish and Game for the following day. However, later that day, a New Ipswich deer hunter walking on the David Wilson Land off Swamp Road found a body in the woods and reported it to police.
SHARON, NH
TheDailyBeast

Mother Charged After Body of Missing 5-Year-Old Found in Massachusetts

The body of a missing 5-year-old New Hampshire boy was discovered Saturday a state away from where he vanished. The boy’s mother and her boyfriend have been arrested. Elijah Lewis disappeared from Merrimack, New Hampshire earlier this month; his remains were found in Abington, Massachusetts on Saturday morning. A cadaver dog unearthed the corpse, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney. Danielle Denise Dauphinais, 35, and Joseph Stapf, 30, were taken into custody in New York and charged with witness tampering and child endangerment. Both allegedly asked friends to lie about Elijah’s whereabouts. Dauphinais has pleaded not guilty.
New York Post

Body of missing United executive found over a year after disappearance

Human remains discovered in a nature preserve in a Chicago suburb have been identified as United Airlines executive Jacob Cefolia, who has been missing for over a year, an autopsy has confirmed. Cefolia, 50, was found hanging by a belt from an uprooted tree in a densely forested area of...
