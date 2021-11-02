Missing hiker’s body found in woods after warnings he ‘might be in danger,’ MA cops say

A Sharon woman found dead in the woods off Swamp Road in late October is likely the victim of a hiking accident. Police began investigating Oct. 25 after a Sharon landlord requested a welfare check on their tenant, Diana Micchiche, 58, who hadn’t been seen or heard from in several days. Peterborough Police checked the residence and surroundings but did not find Micchiche and scheduled a search with Fish and Game for the following day. However, later that day, a New Ipswich deer hunter walking on the David Wilson Land off Swamp Road found a body in the woods and reported it to police.

SHARON, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO