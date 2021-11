The morning sky is still dark when we climb into the new Volvo C40 Recharge in the Belgian city of Ghent. There are as many bicycles as cars in this university town, making for a crawling commute on the narrow, medieval-era streets. But Volvo’s all-electric compact crossover seems at home in this urban stop-and-go as we creep past flocks of tourists and students, the scent of melted chocolate and baking waffles wafting through the air. The 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge is among the initial steps toward the Swedish marque’s commitment to go completely electric by 2030. Based on the XC40 SUV...

