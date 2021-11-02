Hampton schools to close entire week of Thanksgiving to allow teachers, students to recharge

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton City Schools has recently announced an adjustment to their school calendar. All schools and offices will be closed Monday, November 22 through Friday, November 26.

School officials say they recognize the challenges of adjusting to living in a world with the COVID-19 pandemic. The school districts have experienced challenges such as shortages in staff, supply chain disruptions, and navigating through their daily health mitigation strategies.

According to school officials, many staff members have to give up planning time to cover classes for those who must be absent, to adjust lessons in order to work with students who may have had to quarantine, and to take on extra duties, all while preparing for daily instruction and meeting the needs of our students.

Due to these challenges, school officials have been working to create options for staff to recharge and reset while still taking in consideration of the impact scheduling changes may have on families.

Monday, November 22 and Tuesday, November 23, which were originally in-person days, will now be full days off for students and staff.

Students participating in the virtual school model will continue to follow expectations regarding the academic calendar provided through the Virtual Virginia and Edgenuity programs.

All students will have the option to register for a meal kit no later than November 8. It will be distributed on Thursday, November 18, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

