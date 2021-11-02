What Are “Precise” & “Approximate” Location On Android 12?

Google parent Alphabet Inc. late Wednesday said it would allow third-party payment options for in-app purchases on Google Play, a significant concession as governments like South Korea crack down on the power wielded by mobile ecosystems run by Google, Apple Inc. , and others. The change, announced in a blog post by Wilson White, senior director of public policy, "will allow us to comply with the law, continue to invest in Android and Google Play, and provide the seamless, safe and trusted user experience billions of people expect from Google Play," White wrote. Google did say it will continue to charge developers a commission if users pay using a third-party system. But that fee will be reduced slightly as compensation for the costs of supporting alternative payments. In late August, Apple said it would open its app stores to alternative payment systems in South Korea, after a law amended the country's Telecommunications Business Act to prevent large app-market operators from requiring the use of their in-app purchasing systems.

