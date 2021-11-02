CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Erie County canvassers begin counting mail-in ballots

By Chelsea Swift
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rf80y_0cka1Pf200

At the Erie County Voter Registration Office, canvassers are sifting through about 19,000 mail-in ballots.

At the Erie County Courthouse, canvassers are checking mail-in ballots, looking over the envelopes to make sure they are signed and dated.

Canvassers then send the ballots into the office to be scanned.

Brian Shank and Chris Campanelli face off for Erie County Sheriff

The Erie County Election Supervisor says more than 20,000 mail-in ballots were sent out to Erie County voters. However it is difficult to evaluate mail-in ballot participation because this form of voting is so new to the Commonwealth.

“We tend to get a lot more voters interested in the presidential elections, so we’re really just starting to build our database. We did have more requests in this General Election than in the Primary Election, but that’s also common. But, we’ll start to build that database as we go,” said Tonia Fernandez, Election Supervisor, Erie County Bureau of Elections.

Volunteers step up to help polling sites on Election Day

Erie County officials plan to release the results from Tuesday’s canvas at 8:10 p.m.

You can find a link to the first set of mail-in ballot results online at https://eriecountypa.gov/voting/ElectionNightResults/ecresults.htm

YourErie

Erie County Executive-Elect announces transition team

Erie County Executive-Elect Brenton Davis announced his transition team Thursday afternoon, including a dozen local leaders. “Each of these men and women come from a diverse background of folks that truly reflect who Erie County’s population is and they’re going to offer insights in their ideas and how to best renew our county government, work […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie County Community College president weighs in on working with the new County Executive-Elect

With the County Executive-Elect set to take office in January, some are wondering about the future of the Erie County Community College. The president of the Erie County Community College, Dr. Christopher Gray, says he has met with Brenton Davis several times. Gray says he and other community college representatives understand Brenton Davis’ vision for the county. […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Cuomo’s court date pushed back to January

Former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo's court appearance has been pushed back until early January. A criminal summons for Albany City Court was originally issued by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office for Cuomo on November 17 at 2:30 p.m.
POLITICS
YourErie

Erie City Council gets their first look at the mayor’s 2022 budget

Erie City Council is getting their first look at the mayor’s 2022 budget. The proposed 95.7 million dollar spending plan was presented during an hours-long meeting on November 3rd. Here is more on what this could mean for homeowners. We had a conversation with Mayor Joe Schember about this budget and he told us that […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Gov. Wolf signs bill extending liquor license flexibility for restaurants

HARRISBURG — On Friday, Governor Tom Wolf signed into law House Bill 425 to help local liquor distributors.  House Bill 425 will: Extend flexibility for certain license holders — including restaurants — by allowing them to extend the area in which they are licensed to serve alcohol to include a seating area within 1,000 feet of their main location Give the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board the ability to issue […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YourErie

ARP funds on hold for Rodger Young Park

The ordinance to put millions of dollars into Rodger Young Park was tabled by the Erie City Council on Wednesday. Vice president of City Council Michael Keys is disappointed to learn his fellow members don’t see eye-to-eye on the need to put at least $2.2 million dollars of the ARP funds into Rodger Young Park. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie School Board of Directors discuss feedback from the general audit findings

Erie School Board of Directors discussed the feedback from the general audit findings from 2021. According to the executive director of operations at the Erie School District, there was a total of five findings from the audit. These five findings include transportation reimbursement subsidy, bus driver certifications, teacher qualifications, post employment benefits, and fire drills. […]
ERIE, PA
