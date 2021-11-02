Erie County canvassers begin counting mail-in ballots

At the Erie County Voter Registration Office, canvassers are sifting through about 19,000 mail-in ballots.

At the Erie County Courthouse, canvassers are checking mail-in ballots, looking over the envelopes to make sure they are signed and dated.

Canvassers then send the ballots into the office to be scanned.

The Erie County Election Supervisor says more than 20,000 mail-in ballots were sent out to Erie County voters. However it is difficult to evaluate mail-in ballot participation because this form of voting is so new to the Commonwealth.

“We tend to get a lot more voters interested in the presidential elections, so we’re really just starting to build our database. We did have more requests in this General Election than in the Primary Election, but that’s also common. But, we’ll start to build that database as we go,” said Tonia Fernandez, Election Supervisor, Erie County Bureau of Elections.

Erie County officials plan to release the results from Tuesday’s canvas at 8:10 p.m.

You can find a link to the first set of mail-in ballot results online at https://eriecountypa.gov/voting/ElectionNightResults/ecresults.htm

