Presidential Election

LIVE: Counties reporting election results

By FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
Tuesday is election day in Utah, and voters across the state will cast ballots in a variety of races. While there are no statewide races to be determined, residents in local cities and communities will be making big decisions to determine the pathways of futures in Utah.

As polls close at 8 p.m., click below for LIVE election results from Utah counties that are providing the information.

Because some of the races are ranked choice voting, many of the results are considered preliminary.

CLICK HERE to check if mail-in or provisional ballots were received by election officials.

