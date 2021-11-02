Scott Disick Posts on Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram for the First Time Since Her Engagement to Travis Barker

Shutterstock (2)

It took Kourtney Kardashian sharing daughter Penelope Disick‘s Clueless-inspired Halloween costume to have the first public exchange with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick since her engagement to Travis Barker. Scott came up with a fun movie-related quip about their daughter dressed as the film’s protagonist, Cher Horowitz, and shared it on Kourt’s Instagram page.

The 42-year-old mom posted an Instagram photo on November 2 of one of Penelope’s several Halloween looks. She was dressed in Cher’s iconic yellow plaid blazer and miniskirt from the 1995 film, along with a long blonde wig and Cher’s knee-high white stockings.

Kourtney wrote one of Cher’s famous lines, “As if” in the caption. Scott was quick to jump in and joke about how the character kept avoiding taking her driver’s test. “O Cher, don’t forget she can’t keep driving her jeep without her driver’s license,” the 38-year-old wrote.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Fans loved that Scott was able to show a great sense of humor over the former couple’s daughter’s costume. “Yes to getting along,” one person wrote under his comment, while several other fans used Cher’s infamous line from the film, “I totally paused,” about Scott showing up so playfully in Kourtney’s comments.

Two other fans replied to Scott with Cher’s dad Mel’s line telling her, “And no cruising around with Dionne. Two permits do not equal a license,” having fun with The Lord’s knowledge of Clueless. “Yesss! I’ve been waiting for this!” one fan cheered about Scott’s cute interaction with Kourtney.

Scott has yet to comment on Kourtney’s October 17 engagement to Travis, who she began dating in early 2021 after years as friends. But the fact that he was able to joke with her about their daughter’s Halloween costume shows that their ability to coparent their three kids seems to be intact. On October 29, he shared a photo of the former couple’s sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, on the sofa at his house and declared that they were having a “Boyz night.”

Kourtney shared a photo in her Instagram Stories showing her taking Penelope in her Cher costume and what appeared to be Reign out trick-or-treating on Halloween night. The Poosh founder was still dressed in the white gown and strawberry blonde wig she wore to be love interest Kim Boggs to fiancé Travis’ elaborate Edward Scissorhands. While Kourt and Travis nailed Halloween together, at least Scott is now able to joke with his ex about their daughter’s outfit.

After Kourtney’s engagement, and insider exclusively tells Life & Style how she hoped hat Scott would accept her new future with Travis. “Kourtney hopes that her ex will move on and accept her fiancé for the sake of Penelope, Reign and Mason, more than anything else,” explains the insider about their three kids, adding, ““She doesn’t want to see him go down a slippery slope, especially now [that] the children are old enough to pick up on these things. Her children come first.”