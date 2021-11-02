Mayfield High School on lockdown as Las Cruces police search for robber

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Mayfield High School was placed on a lockdown Tuesday as Las Cruces police searched the area for a robber.

Authorities said there was a robbery that took place near the school and officers were said to be in a foot pursuit of a suspect.

There was no immediate word on whether the robber was armed with weapon.

