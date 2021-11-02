CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

PBSO seeking public's assistance in locating missing, endangered woman

By Monica Magalhaes
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for a missing and endangered woman.

According to PBSO, Denise Laquilla Ford, 35, was reported missing from the Lake Park area Monday by family members who stated Denise had some type of mental episode and made suicidal statements before she went missing.

PBSO said Denise left on foot leaving behind her vehicle, phone and personal items.

She is described as 5 foot 2 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who locates or comes in contact with Denise Laquilla Ford is asked to contact PBSO Communications at 561-688-3400.

WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

