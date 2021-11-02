CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

City of Benton Harbor ordered to fix water plant

By AP Newsroom
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mNMzX_0cka1BY600

Federal regulators have delivered a tough report to Benton Harbor on its drinking water.

The Environmental Protection Agency says Benton Harbor had failed to timely warn people about high levels of lead in the water and must make improvements at its water plant.

The EPA says Benton Harbor also must consider turning the water system over to someone else in the long term.

Residents have been urged for weeks to use bottled water for drinking and cooking.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benton Harbor, MI
Government
City
Benton Harbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Drinking Water#Water Systems#Plant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy