City of Benton Harbor ordered to fix water plant
Federal regulators have delivered a tough report to Benton Harbor on its drinking water.
The Environmental Protection Agency says Benton Harbor had failed to timely warn people about high levels of lead in the water and must make improvements at its water plant.
The EPA says Benton Harbor also must consider turning the water system over to someone else in the long term.
Residents have been urged for weeks to use bottled water for drinking and cooking.
