REDFORD — The four-day search for a missing Redford woman ended Friday after her body was found in a wooded area about a mile north of her home. Seventy-eight year-old Rita Wilson, who police said had dementia, was found at noon Friday with the help from a trail camera sighting in the area, authorities said. The camera recorded her passing by Tuesday at 9:21 a.m., about two hours after she was reportedly last seen on Ore Bed Road.

REDFORD, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO