HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WZTV) — An Alabama family is demanding answers after their missing loved one's body was discovered in the back of a police van. The Huntsville Police Department says on Oct. 7, an officer walking in the Public Safety Complex parking lot on Wheeler Avenue noticed a pair of shoes below a popped out window of an unoccupied police van. Realizing it was out of the norm for the parking lot frequented by police personnel, Huntsville Police say the officer started investigating and found Christina Nance's body in the back of the police van.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 19 DAYS AGO