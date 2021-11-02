Full Self-Driving Bug Leads to Recall of 11,704 Teslas
5 days ago
Tesla is recalling 11,704 vehicles over its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software, adding to the company’s ongoing problems rolling out autonomous vehicles. Tesla has been struggling to make FSD live up to the hype. There have been a number of...
Here’s the latest from a popular mechanic and the most famous engineer of computing history that shows why Tesla owners technically do not really own their cars…but should. When Havership is not Ownership---(Ok, ok…I know “havership” is not a real word, but it seems appropriate in this case). Previously we’ve...
Companies refusing to file important documents is nothing new - perhaps to save their own bacon and think of more things they need to do, because they don’t think it matters, etc. But Tesla is especially coming under fire in an era where self-driving cars are still being actively worked on as a new innovation. US safety investigators started conducting more detailed investigations, demanding to know why Tesla didn't file recall documents when it updated its Autopilot software to better identify parked emergency vehicles. Tesla’s Autopilot software is capable of features such as advanced sensor coverage, processing power increases, and Autopilot - which introduces new features to Tesla cars with software updates that will eventually enable the car to become completely autonomous. Currently, these features require a driver sitting in the car and do not make the car fully capable of self-driving. Still, though, when the update rolled around, the National Highway Traffic Safety Association had been digging at Tesla, demanding to know why they did not file a recall. In a letter to Tesla, the NHTSA told them that if their software mitigates a defect, they must recall vehicles with the software installed.
In 2016, Tesla said that all of its vehicles would be equipped with the necessary hardware to achieve fully-autonomous driving. It turns out that wasn’t the case. Following the introduction of the latest Full Self-Driving Beta, it quickly emerged that no owners of older Tesla models had gained access to the system, despite achieving perfect 100/100 safety scores. This prompted Tesla chief executive Elon Musk to confirm on Twitter that a hardware limitation is the reason why the latest self-driving suite doesn’t work.
