Full Self-Driving Bug Leads to Recall of 11,704 Teslas

Companies refusing to file important documents is nothing new - perhaps to save their own bacon and think of more things they need to do, because they don’t think it matters, etc. But Tesla is especially coming under fire in an era where self-driving cars are still being actively worked on as a new innovation. US safety investigators started conducting more detailed investigations, demanding to know why Tesla didn't file recall documents when it updated its Autopilot software to better identify parked emergency vehicles. Tesla’s Autopilot software is capable of features such as advanced sensor coverage, processing power increases, and Autopilot - which introduces new features to Tesla cars with software updates that will eventually enable the car to become completely autonomous. Currently, these features require a driver sitting in the car and do not make the car fully capable of self-driving. Still, though, when the update rolled around, the National Highway Traffic Safety Association had been digging at Tesla, demanding to know why they did not file a recall. In a letter to Tesla, the NHTSA told them that if their software mitigates a defect, they must recall vehicles with the software installed.

11 DAYS AGO