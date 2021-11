Mass Grave Pictures announced that their newest film, DARK TALES FROM CHANNEL X will have its New York Premiere on November 7th at the Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival. DARK TALES FROM CHANNEL X is a horror anthology, co-directed by Manny Serrano and Lindsay Serrano, starring Michelle Nuñez (Zane from Tyler Perry’s RUTHLESS series) as Cassie who finds an old TV set in the basement of the home she’s snooping around in, which then turns itself on to unleash seven horror tales involving cursed dolls, stalkers, and an intense body-horror story that will test the comfort level of even the most seasoned of horror fans.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO