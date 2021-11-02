Four teens in stolen car arrested; stolen guns, meth found

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four minors and two adults who are suspected to be involved in several Camas burglaries were arrested after the 14-year-old driver of a stolen car tried to elude deputies in Marion County Monday afternoon.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said an 11, 13 and 16-year-old were in the stolen car, along with two adult passengers, 19-year-old Zachary Retonong and 23-year-old Arnes Johnmark. All those involved are now facing serious charges.

Around 4 p.m. a Traffic Safety Team Deputy from the MCSO tried to stop a Jeep Wrangler for equipment violation. The driver continued traveling south on Lancaster Drive, running through several stop lights and driving recklessly, according to authorities.

Officials said the deputy did not pursue the Jeep, but rather radioed other deputies in the area.

Spike strips were laid out on State Street to deflate the car’s tires. The driver continued driving for another 2.5 miles. Deputies say the underage driver and some of the passengers took off running into a neighborhood, but were eventually taken into custody.

“It’s just heartbreaking to see children being exposed to something like this that’s heartbreaking in itself,” said Jacey Morris who manages Paper Maker Pride in downtown Camas, one of four dowtown stores Camas Police said were burglarized early Sunday morning.

Two handguns were recovered by deputies. (Courtesy: MCSO)

Camas Police believe the suspected burglars were in the Jeep. They said Marion County Deputies found evidence from the burglaries in the car, which was reported stolen out of Tualatin a few days earlier.

Deputies also found two stolen handguns and an AR-style rifle, along with some meth and cash.

“I’m proud our deputies were able to help hold these young people accountable while getting the vehicle back to its rightful owner and taking three guns off the streets in Marion County,” said Commander Jeff Stutrud. “By holding these youth accountable, our goal is to change their behavior and connect them with people who can teach them the skills needed to stop engaging in criminal activity.”

The minors were taken to the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center, while Retonong and Johnmark are sitting in Marion County Jail tonight.

