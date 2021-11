There was a bit of a scare heading into the Week 6 battle with the New England Patriots, when the Dallas Cowboys sent perennial All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith for an MRI on his neck. The test was deemed precautionary at the time, but considering Smith missed 14 games in 2020 after undergoing surgery to finally repair ongoing issues with his neck (i.e., stingers), the Cowboys admittedly wanted to make sure all was still well with him. The results of the MRI put those concerns to bed and Smith went on to start and play in 100% of the team's offensive snaps in the overtime win at Gillette Stadium.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO