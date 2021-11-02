CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

For Sale: Superb Art Nouveau Apartment in Paris

By Laura Euler
Dirt
Dirt
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wxb3T_0ckZwaDm00

Click here to read the full article.

Located in one of the most beautiful Art Nouveau buildings in Paris, near the lovely Parc Monceau in the posh 8th arrondissement, this petite apartment is a rare survivor with most of its original architectural flourishes intact. Designed by architect Jules Lavirotte in 1906, the building was originally a hôtel particulier , the French term for a grand private townhouse or mansion, but was later converted to flats.

This flat is superbly situated on what’s called the étage noble, or noble floor. The what ? The term takes its name from guidelines set out by Baron Georges-Eugène Haussmann . Beginning in 1853, Haussmann endeavored to change Paris into the city we know today, demolishing slums and medieval alleyways to create broad, elegant boulevards. For the new streets, Haussmann established a standard ratio between the height of the buildings and the width of the streets. Buildings, Haussmann said, should be no more than five stories high, and above the ground floor and the basement levels should be a “between” floor, with load-bearing walls, which would be the first floor. The next floor, the étage noble , should boast a wrought iron balcony and cut stonework around the windows, and have the highest ceilings and the most elegant rooms in the building.

Well, this flat certainly delivers on that promise. The ceilings in the living room soar to 18 feet and all the rooms pictured are undoubtedly elegant. The flat measures in at a modest 1,829 square feet, which includes the voluminous living room, a separate dining room, a kitchen (not pictured), a guest bedroom and bath, a laundry room. Off the upstairs gallery that overlooks the living room, the main bedroom includes a dressing room and bath. There is also storage space in the building’s cellar. Repped by Jean-Jospeh Pani at Sotheby’s International Realty, the apartment is asking about $4 million.

What is perhaps most lovely about this flat is that it has been updated and renovated with taste and style, and complemented by genuine Art Nouveau furniture and lighting. Even the carpets are period. On the front of the private mansion are floral sculptures commissioned by Lavirotte as decoration, executed by sculptor Léon Binet.

The architect, Jules Lavirotte (1864-1924), is one of the best-known French Art Nouveau architects. He won the city of Paris’s Concours de Façades architectural competition three times, including for this building. It was commissioned by music publisher Albert Noël, who owned the rights to reproduce Tchaikovsky’s work. Noël wanted to build a mansion for himself, with office space on the ground floor, reception rooms and lounges for concerts on the noble floor, and on the third floor, private apartments. Next door, he hired Lavirotte to build an apartment building as an investment property, which also still exists, although they’re mostly offices now.

The building began its life as a sublime space for intimate concerts and receptions, so we say to whomever buys it: make sure to put on some Tchaikovsky, pour a glass of absinthe, and relax, M. et Mme. le Acquéreur!

More from DIRT

Comments / 1

Related
Dirt

Wall Street Party Animal Lists $17 Million Manhattan Townhouse

Click here to read the full article. Hedge fund fat cat Larry Creel, a bon vivant partner and portfolio manager at Edgewood Management, who infamously made Business Insider’s list of “Wall Street’s Biggest Party Animals” back in 2011, is selling his and wife Dana Creel’s swanky New York City townhouse for $17 million. That’s almost double the $9 million the couple paid for the place in January 2015. The Creels brought in preeminent French interior designer Jean-Louis Deniot, who also designed their previous apartment, to do up the townhouse in collaboration with Kinlin Rutherfurd Architects. Jill Roosevelt at Brown Harris Stevens has...
REAL ESTATE
Dirt

Manhattan Art Maven Bee Tham Lists $13.5 Million Gallery-Like Townhouse

Click here to read the full article. When art dealer Bee Tham opened The Bee in the Lion gallery in New York’s Gramercy Park neighborhood in the spring of 2017, she eschewed the de rigueur penchant for a warehouse-sized space capable of showing Hindenburg-sized installations and instead aimed to create a more intimate environment for looking at, considering and, of course, acquiring contemporary works of art. Indeed, since it opened, the by-appointment-only gallery has been housed in a petite, studio-style apartment on the second floor of a converted turn-of-the-20th-century warehouse building called The Foundry. Born and raised in Singapore, the art...
REAL ESTATE
Dirt

L.A. Gallerist Maggie Kayne Lists Artful PacPal Compound

Click here to read the full article. Art world mover and shaker Maggie Kayne, a partner at the influential contemporary L.A. gallery Kayne Griffin Corcoran, and one of three fortunately born daughters of L.A.-based private equity billionaire Ric Kayne, had her “laidback 1950s Los Angeles home” photographed and fawned over in the pages of Architectural Digest about six years ago. She was described in the article, written by shelter writer Mayer Rus, as “a fixture among a particular set of Hollywood’s elite” even though, she said, she’s “really a homebody.” She also said she moved to the house, which is in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
therealdeal.com

Lower Manhattan’s Gehry apartment tower for sale asking $850M

Lower Manhattan’s 8 Spruce Street, the Frank Gehry-designed rental tower instantly recognizable for its one-of-a-kind undulating surface, is for sale with an equally eye-catching price tag. The owners of the 76-story highrise are seeking north of $850 million, sources familiar with the offering told The Real Deal. One of the...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Wagner
Person
Trisha Paytas
New York Post

Sprawling 17th-century Italian Villa made for royals to hit auction

A 17th-century Italian villa used to host royalty has now gone up for auction. And it’s being auctioned with no reserve – meaning the property will be sold, regardless of price. Known as Villa Litta Carini, and situated 45 minutes outside Milan, the highest bidder will become the new owner...
REAL ESTATE
cityrealty.com

Lexi Condos launches sales from $750K on sunny Kips Bay apartments

When Lexi Condos was in early stages, completion of this 11-story, 43-unit condominium was estimated for spring 2020. The coronavirus pandemic considerably slowed the process, but there has been a flurry of activity of late. Developers Brooklyn North Capital and RiverBrook Equities closed on a $48.5 million inventory loan in August 2021, and sales have just launched on the apartments inside.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
townandcountrymag.com

The Fabulous Apartment From This Season of Succession Is For Sale

One of the greatest joys of watching Succession—besides bearing witness to the supreme dysfunction of the billionaire Roy family—is getting to revel in their fictional 0.001 percenters' lifestyle. Some markers of wealth and status are discreet—their unflashy taste in jewelry; their understated, but very expensive, Loro Piana baseball caps; their logo-less Cucinelli vests. Others are about as subtle as a diamond-encrusted sledgehammer—private jets (with perfect cell service!), helicopters, their yacht, and their many, many impressive homes.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Paris#Art Market#French Art#H Tel Particulier
Dirt

Indulge in a Moorish Style Casa in Mérida, Mexico

Click here to read the full article. The White City of Mérida, in the Yucatán, became wealthy in the late 19th and early 20th centuries from the production of henequen. Green Gold, as it was also known, is the fiber of agave plants, grown on nearby farms, that was woven into rope. For a short while, in fact, Mérida was said to house more millionaires than any other city in the world. This wealth is still evident in the numerous fine houses to be found in the historic city that is still a vibrant cultural and financial hub. Many of the...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Top Dubai developer commences sale of 700 off-plan apartments

DUBAI, UAE - Dubai-based property developer Meydan has unveiled the first phase of what it has designated Canal Front Residences, a new residential community located at the Dubai Water Canal. The latest addition to Meydan's portfolio of luxury residential developments went on sale on Wednesday, a day after local real...
WORLD
matadornetwork.com

Paris’s Museum of Jewish Art and History is a must-visit

The current exhibit at the mahJ, the Museum of Jewish Art and History in Paris, is illuminating and sobering. You’ll recognize the showy colors of Marc Chagall and the emotive faces of Amedeo Modigliani. These artists’ works hang in the world’s important contemporary galleries, like New York’s MOMA, but not always with the context offered at the mahJ exhibit.
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Vogue Magazine

Radicalité? Or a Return to Normal? Like Its Fashion, the Booming Paris Art Scene Offers a Bit of Both

Two weeks separate the final day of Paris Fashion Week from the first day of Fiac, the International Contemporary Art Fair, where some 170 galleries set up shop under the same roof. Except this year, that roof was not the sublime, paned glass of the Grand Palais. At the Grand Palais Éphemère, its renovation stand-in, there is no natural light streaming from above. The vaulted hall could be a convention center—or airport terminal—in any major city. But its direct view to the Eiffel Tower sets things straight: an event of this scale in Paris will always feel unlike anywhere else.
VISUAL ART
RichmondBizSense

Prestwould penthouse sale sends cattle consultant’s art collection west

After renovating the space to better showcase his art collection, a Richmond businessman has moved out of one of the ritzier residences in town after selling it last week to a local investment manager. The penthouse at The Prestwould condominiums building at 612 W. Franklin St. sold Oct. 21 for...
RICHMOND, VA
Dirt

Got $550 Million for a Roman Villa Decorated by Caravaggio?

Click here to read the full article. Always wanted to live like a Renaissance cardinal? Who doesn’t? The palazzos, the artwork, the scheming, the alchemy. If you happen to be a billionaire and feel like blowing a mountain of money on just one pretty incredible Renaissance-era house, you’re in luck. The Casino di Villa Boncompagni Ludovisi in Rome, otherwise known as Villa Aurora and Casino Del Monte, is going to be auctioned off on January. The opening bid is a mere €471 million, or about $546 million at current conversion rates. As insanely high as that price may seem, there is...
ECONOMY
Dirt

Midcentury Modern Meets Vegas Glam at This Hilltop Encino House

Click here to read the full article. Back in 2012, the owner of this quirky stunning midcentury modern high in the hills of Encino described the structure in an L.A. Times article as “the kind of home Mike Brady would have built for some really eccentric clients.” He couldn’t have been more spot-on with his analogy. Think a dramatic exterior consisting of three 12-sided rotundas connected by a glass pavilion lined with palms, complemented by retro-esque interiors offering up a one-of-a-kind hot pink and purple kitchen and sunken fireside conversation pit with built-in seating. There’s also a fun little avocado...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dirt

For Sale: Ancient English Country House With Modern Conveniences and 22,000 Books

Click here to read the full article. Looking for a gigantic house laden with history? Chanters House, in the U.K.’s beautiful county of Devon, just may be the one for you. The enormous mansion of more than 22,000 square feet offers wonderful memories from its 700 years of existence, boasting links to both Oliver Cromwell, Lord Protector during the English Civil War, and the Coleridge family, of which poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge (“The Rime of the Ancient Mariner, “Kubla Khan”) is most widely known. The property, which includes the ten-bedroom, eleven-bath main house, comprises just over 21 acres of gardens, parkland...
REAL ESTATE
Dirt

A Hamptons Home by Noted Architect Roger Ferri Asks Under $1.4 Million

Click here to read the full article. A house by acclaimed architect Roger Ferri, who isn’t as well known now as some of his colleagues because of a tragically short life, has come for sale in the Hamptons. The roughly 2,000-square-foot house, set on nearly half an acre in a wooded section of Amagansett, is listed for $1.389 million with Eileen Mullen of Sotheby’s International Realty. A Long Island native, Ferri’s career was launched in 1975 at the age 26 with his design of the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Loretto, Pennsylvania. Four years later, the 30-year-old architect was commissioned by the...
REAL ESTATE
Dirt

Dirt

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
970
Post
664K+
Views
ABOUT

DIRT is a voyeuristic, tongue-in-cheek peek into the oft-clandestine real estate transactions of high-profile and/or high-net worth people across a broad spectrum of industries and professions. Our exhaustive real estate coverage spans a wide range of locations and architectural styles — from midcentury moderns to monstrous megamansions, there’s something for every real estate lover around the globe.

 https://www.dirt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy