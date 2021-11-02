CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia mothers debate Virginia governor's race

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

White House chief of staff 'confident' Biden's administration's vaccine mandate for private businesses will be upheld

(CNN) — White House chief of staff Ron Klain said he was confident the courts will uphold the validity of the Biden administration's new vaccine rules that apply to private businesses with 100 or more employees, certain health care workers and federal contractors, after a federal appeals court temporarily blocked the requirements on Saturday.
POTUS
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted his residence early Sunday and officials said he was unharmed. The attack was a major escalation amid tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed militias to accept last month's parliamentary election results. Two Iraqi officials told...
MIDDLE EAST
The Hill

Fuel tanker explodes, killing dozens in Sierra Leone

A fuel tanker exploded following a collision with another truck in Sierra Leone on Friday, killing dozens of people and injuring more than 100 others. Deputy Health Minister Amara Jambai told Reuters that at least 99 people had died and many more were seeking treatment across the country’s capital city.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
Local
Virginia Government
The Hill

After victory, Biden seeks political rebound

President Biden is hoping to rebound from a challenging few months that saw the American public turn negative on his presidency by building momentum on the House passage on Friday of a bipartisan infrastructure bill. The White House and its allies see the pathway to a political recovery through passing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Prevea Health, Aaron Rodgers end partnership after vaccine controversy

Wisconsin-based health care organization Prevea Health and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced that they are terminating their partnership. In a statement posted to social media, Prevea and Rodgers said their partnership will end effective Saturday. The quarterback has been a spokesperson for Prevea since 2012 and supported its...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Governor#Faq#Fox News Network#Llc
The Hill

'SNL' parodies Aaron Rodgers's position on vaccines

“Saturday Night Live” parodied Aaron Rodgers’s position on vaccines during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode, shining a light on the controversy surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which stirred questions regarding his vaccination status. In August, the quarterback said he was “immunized,”...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy