New Long Island Walmart Superstore To Open

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago
Retail giant Walmart is set to expand its foothold on Long Island.

Walmart will be opening its latest location on Long Island this week when it opens the Walmart Yaphank Supercenter at The Meadows in Yaphank.

The Supercenter will be available for online and in-person shopping at 901 Boulevard East in Yaphank beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Officials said that the store was constructed inside of a mixed-use development at the northwest corner of the Long Island Expressway and William Floyd Parkway. The development also includes residential housing, an athletic field, and hotels, with plans to add more retailers moving forward.

“We are excited about the everyday low prices and incredible convenience this store will bring to the Suffolk County community while providing jobs to more than 400 local residents,” Store Manager Steven Caruso said. “It’s a pleasure to see a project of this scale come to fruition during these challenging times.”

