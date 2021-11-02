CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Succession’ condo hits the market in NYC for $23 million

By Nexstar Media Wire, TheRealDeal
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00iCGP_0ckZwKIG00

( TheRealDeal ) – Most people will never experience a day in the life of the Roy family from HBO’s “Succession.” Someone can live like a character from the show, though.

The Manhattan condo unit belonging to Kendall Roy’s ex-wife on the series is on the market for $23.3 million, according to the New York Post. The apartment is located in the Woolworth Tower Residences in Tribeca.

According to the Realtor.com listing, the 6,700-square-foot apartment on the 29th floor comes with five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. Natural light abounds thanks to six skylights and 22-foot ceilings, bringing light to the Roys’ typically dark dealings.

Missouri resort that inspired Netflix’s ‘Ozark’ selling for $7M

Other features of the home include a 2,700-square-foot terrace, a wine fridge in the kitchen, a steam shower and a freestanding Porcelanosa soaking tub in the bathroom.

The building comes with amenities of its own. Residents have access to a pool, a fitness studio, a wine cellar and a tasting room — everything needed to live like a member of the Roy clan.

The third season of “Succession” premiered a few weeks ago and has already seen storylines play out at the for-sale unit. Kendall Roy was seen in the condo plotting his father’s demise. Kendall can also be seen interacting with his siblings, lawyers, girlfriend and most importantly, Cousin Greg.

Whether the popularity of the show helps sell the unit remains to be seen, but perhaps a change in marketing strategy was in order, given its failure to sell despite price cuts. The property was listed in May 2019 for more than $33.3 million before being dropped to about $29.9 million in October 2019, where it stayed while shifting on and off the market.

The price dropped just below $26 million this April before being relisted at its current $23.3 million last month. Stan Ponte and Joshua Judge from Sotheby’s International Realty have the listing.

29 Central Virginia landlords sued for housing discrimination

“Succession” viewers have gotten to check out plenty of luxury real estate over the show’s three seasons, including some properties that have hit the market after their appearances on the small screen.

A Southampton estate that formerly belonged to Henry Ford II and more recently served as the Roy family’s summer home, sold earlier this month for $105 million. The final price was $70 million below ask but marked the most expensive single-parcel in Hamptons history.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted his residence early Sunday and officials said he was unharmed. The attack was a major escalation amid tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed militias to accept last month's parliamentary election results. Two Iraqi officials told...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Kendall, NY
City
Southampton, NY
State
Virginia State
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Real Estate
CNN

Travis Scott says he is 'devastated' after 8 people died during his Astroworld Festival

(CNN) — Rapper Travis Scott is speaking out after eight people were killed during his concert Friday night. "I am absolutely devastated by what took place last night," he tweeted Saturday. "My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

House passes $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill

After months of deliberation, House Democrats passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill just before midnight Friday. President Biden lauded the passage of the bill, calling it "transformative." Christina Ruffini has more.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Fuel tanker explodes, killing dozens in Sierra Leone

A fuel tanker exploded following a collision with another truck in Sierra Leone on Friday, killing dozens of people and injuring more than 100 others. Deputy Health Minister Amara Jambai told Reuters that at least 99 people had died and many more were seeking treatment across the country’s capital city.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Ford
Fox News

Daylight saving time ends: Are there health risks?

With daylight saving time coming to an end, millions of Americans will be setting their clocks back one hour before bed on Saturday. It will be lighter earlier in the morning going forward, and grow darker earlier in the evening. WHAT IS DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME AND WHY DOES MOST OF...
MENTAL HEALTH
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
941K+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy