Funding to help close the technology gap in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Louisa County Public Schools will receive $1 million in funding to expand broadband and technology in schools.

Many students in the county do not have access to the internet at home, meaning they are not able to do all their homework.

The county school board plans to use these new funds to buy iPads and computers for students to help solve this problem.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.