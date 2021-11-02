CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Uzo Aduba On Balancing Joy And Grief After Losing Her Mom Shortly After Getting Married

By Victoria Uwumarogie
Essence
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the loss of her mom last year, the actress talks wading through grief, finding love and leading a PSA to bring about new discoveries in cancer research. Since 2018, Emmy award-winning actress Uzo Aduba has been an ambassador for Stand Up To Cancer. After watching loved ones battle with the...

www.essence.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVShowsAce

‘LPBW’: Amy Roloff Spills Why Zach & Tori Moved

Amy Roloff spills the reason why Zach and Tori moved. Little People, Big World fans are worried about the future of the show after the couple uprooted their two kids and left Oregon. Keep reading to find out what the family matriarch said about the big move. Tori and Zach...
TV & VIDEOS
Ok Magazine

Duane 'Dog The Bounty Hunter' Chapman Claims Gabby Petito Was Overheard 'Yelling' By Vacationers, Says Brian Laundrie Would Grab Her Mouth To Silence Her

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman believes he has learned new details regarding Gabby Petito’s relationship with Brian Laundrie. In an interview with The Sun, the TV personality claimed to know that Petito was “very verbal” during alleged altercations with Laundrie, who is suspected to have been physically abusive to his now-deceased fiancée.
PETS
People

Whitney Port Tearfully Reveals She's 7 Weeks Pregnant with 'Likely Another Unhealthy Pregnancy'

Whitney Port shared some bittersweet family news this week. On Wednesday, The Hills: New Beginnings star, 36, announced in a video on her YouTube channel that she is pregnant, expecting another child with husband Tim Rosenman. In the clip, a recent doctor's visit has the couple "scared" for the health of their baby on the way after they previously suffered the loss of three different pregnancies.
CELEBRITIES
dexerto.com

Demon Slayer cosplayer looks charming as delightful Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji

Talented cosplayer Eva, also known as Mayweda, charmed the socks off her fans with an incredible take on Demon Slayer’s most alluring character, Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji. Mitsuri Kanroji has captivated the hearts of Demon Slayer fans from the moment she first appeared on the show in Episode 21. It’s not all that surprising since she has a unique appearance and a pleasant personality.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Uzo Aduba
Radar Online.com

Shocking Court Documents! 'Addams Family' Star Anjelica Huston Reveals Marriage License Is Missing, Pleads With Judge To Make 16-Year Nuptials Legal More Than One Decade After Husband's Death

Anjelica Huston is desperately trying to prove her marriage to late sculptor Robert Graham was legal, despite the couple saying "I do" in 1992. The Addams Family actress, who's now 70 years old, is scrambling after discovering her marriage license went missing. In court documents obtained by Radar, Anjelica is begging the judge to acknowledge her 16-year marriage, which only ended because Robert died in 2008.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Getting Married#Cancer Research#Pancreatic Cancer
wonderwall.com

Allstate's 'Mayhem' actor opens up about his multiple amputations, more news ICYMI

Dean Winters — the man who many know as "Mayhem" from the Allstate Insurance commercials or Liz Lemon's terrible on-off boyfriend Dennis from "30 Rock" — has lived in pain every single day for a dozen years following three amputations. Back in the summer of 2009, the "Oz" alum, 57, went to the doctor with a bad fever. While in the doctor's office, he collapsed and was rushed via ambulance to a local hospital. While en route, Dean technically died, as his heart stopped beating for over two minutes. After medics revived him, Dean spent three weeks in the ICU. Then, while recovering at home, the "Rescue Me" star contracted a bacterial infection and suffered through multiple operations and gangrene, which resulted in the amputation of two toes and half of one of his thumbs. "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain," he told Page Six. "I've got neuropathy on, you know, on a whole different level where I can't feel my hands and my feet. But if I stepped on a pebble, it's like I go through the roof." Further discussing the pain, he said, "It's a very weird dichotomy. It's like, it's very hard to figure out. Nothing you can do about it. I've been sucking it up because, you know, the alternative is not a place where I want to be."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tom Hanks in tears during emotional tribute following heartbreaking loss

Tom Hanks teared up as he delivered an emotional tribute to his late friend, Peter Scolari, who passed away last month following a two-year battle with cancer. The Forrest Gump star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday to remember his late Bosom Buddies co-star and had to fight back tears as a clip from a 1981 episode played. "Peter has a lovely family, his wife Tracy, absolutely great kids and we lost him to the emperor of all maladies. So thanks for letting us show that," he tearily said.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Cancer
E! News

Dolly Parton's Rare Photo of Husband Carl Dean Has Social Media in a Frenzy

Watch: Dolly Parton Reacts to All Those Dolly Parton Tributes. Dolly Parton sent social media into a frenzy when she dedicated her latest post to her longtime love, Carl Dean, who she has famously kept very private. "Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does," the 75-year-old wrote. Dolly shared a throwback photo of her husband holding her hand as they looked toward the camera.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pam Anderson, 54, Stuns With Tommy Lee Look-Alike Son, Dylan, 23, At Clothing Launch Party

Pam Anderson rocked a tight black dress as she posed for a photo with son Dylan at the launch of her other son, Brandon’s, clothing line. Pam Anderson, 54, made quite the statement when she attended her son, Brandon Thomas Lee’s clothing line launch on Nov. 4. Pam opted to wear a form-fitting spaghetti strap black slip dress that had a low-cut neckline, revealing ample cleavage, and a flowy skirt. She topped her look off with a pair of black leather pointed-toe pumps and voluminous loose waves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Radar Online.com

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Salary Revealed As $250K, While Head Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Was To Earn Less Than $8K

The budget for Rust has been revealed in the wake of the on-set fatal shooting that claimed the life of the western film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was set to star, while his production company – El Dorado – was slated to back the New Mexico-based project. Less than three weeks into filming, however, he was handed a real gun that contained a live round that ended up killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
MOVIES
musictimes.com

Nick Jonas Heartbreak: Jonas Brothers' Member Speaks Candidly About Serious Health Issue

Nick Jonas publicly opened up about his struggles as a diabetic patient and how he can manage them. Jonas has been looking strong in public despite his battle against diabetes. He was first diagnosed with the disease when he was 13 years old after his brothers noticed his alarming symptoms. At that time, he reportedly wanted to drink more sugary sodas and kept on losing weight.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy