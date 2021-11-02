Republican Tim Anderson beats incumbent Democrat Nancy Guy in 83rd District race

BREAKING UPDATE: Republican challenger Tim Anderson defeated incumbent Democrat Nancy Guy in the race for the 83rd District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Guy sent out a statement on Wednesday afternoon, conceding to Anderson.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Guy was down more than 700 votes, with Virginia’s Department of Elections site showing 23 of 25 precincts reporting.

The 83rd District was one of several seats Republicans picked up in the House this election. The AP had yet to call some close races as of Wednesday afternoon, but it looks like the GOP will retake control of the lower chamber of the General Assembly.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The race between Democratic incumbent Nancy Guy and Republican newcomer Tim Anderson was decided on Tuesday by voters in House District 83.

Unofficial and incomplete results Tuesday night showed Anderson with a slight lead — 51.5% of the vote — with 96% of precincts reporting.

Guy was first elected to represent House District 83 in the Virginia House of Delegates in November 2017. Her previous political experience includes service as a Virginia Beach School Board member. She focused heavily on education in her first term as delegate, especially the challenges facing public schools during the coronavirus pandemic. She’s also worked closely with Virginia House of Delegates colleagues on environmental and criminal justice issues, according to her WAVY-TV 10 Candidate Profile.

“So we need to address the issues, the workplace issues, the pay issues, causing that problem. Uh, we also need to address the learning gaps students are having as a result of the pandemic. Those are the two big issues in education. I’ll continue my hard work on environmental issues,” Guy said Tuesday night before polls closed.

Guy said she believes the most important issue facing House District 83 is the public health crisis posed by COVID-19. She would address these issues by focusing on healthcare access, public education, and the pandemic’s impact on small businesses. If elected, she said she also hopes to tackle legislation that would protect the environment, address flooding, and work toward criminal justice reform.

Anderson is an attorney and small business owner who has lived and worked in Virginia Beach for more than 25 years. He serves as a board member of the Tidewater Bankruptcy Bar and a member of the Davis Corner Rescue Squad. He was inspired to candidacy after the 2017 Virginia House of Delegates election where Democrats obtained the majority in the Virginia General Assembly, according to his WAVY-TV 10 Candidate Profile.

Anderson said he believes the most pressing issue facing residents in House District 83 is economic stress, including increased gas and grocery taxes. If elected, he said he planned to advocate for tax relief for Virginian families by ending the grocery tax. He also hopes to reform Virginia’s schools with a focus on high academic standards, and tackle crime.

“We need to have some reasonable limits, some reasonable reform. A House of Delegates race that’s part time should never cost 2 point 8 million dollars. So I want to get that, that’s my number one thing. I truly believe that if I can get that passed, it would breed better politics. It would breed better people running for office and would be best for Virginia,” Anderson said.

