Philadelphia Eagles engaged in trade discussions involving DT Fletcher Cox, sources said, before ...

By Tim McManus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles engaged in trade discussions surrounding standout defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, sources told ESPN, but opted to hold on to the six-time Pro Bowler. Philadelphia did manage to make a move, however, right before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, acquiring cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. from the Denver...

