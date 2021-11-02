Second Annual Victoria Duck Safari to be held this Saturday
VICTORIA, Texas – On Saturday, Nov. 6, the Victoria Symphony Orchestra will hold their Second Annual Victoria Duck Safari. Thousands of adopted rubber ducks will dive into the Lake at Ethel Lee Tracy Park and race towards the finish line.
Victoria Symphony Orchestra invites the public to adopt a duck. By adopting a duck, you have the opportunity to support the organization and any of the other 27 participating Victoria County non-profit organizations. This is also a chance for Victoria’s non-profit community to come together this season.
Prizes will be awarded for the first 12 ducks that reach the finish line. Anyone is eligible to adopt a duck and have a chance to win. The adopted ducks will paddle their way to an exciting finish.
If you aren’t able to make it to the Duck Safari on Saturday, you will still be notified of your prize.
Live music by Jerry James, provided by Victoria Fine Arts Association, will be available for guests. Food trucks will also be on site. You are invited to bring your family and refreshments of your choice. Glass bottles are not allowed.
Second Annual Victoria Duck Safari prizes are as follow:
- 1st place: $5000 Visa gift card
- 2nd place: $2500 Visa gift card
- 3rd place: $1000 Visa gift card
- 4th place: DEWALT 16″ Rechargeable Chainsaw with battery and charger (Donated by The Home Depot)
- 5th place: Kobalt XTRA 24V Max Brushless 5-tool combo kit
- 6th place: $250 Ashley Target gift card
- 7th place: $250 Ashley Homestore gift card
- 8th place: 6 custom Yeti colsters
- 9th place: $150 The Chopping Block gift card
- 10th place: Raising Canes gift basket
- 11th place: Raising Canes gift basket
- 12th place: $100 Visa gift card
Participating non-profits include:
- Victoria Symphony
- Adopt-A-Pet
- Children’s Discovery Museum
- Crossroads Business and Education Coalition
- Crossroads Guardians of Hope
- Food Bank of the Golden Crescent
- Golden Crescent CASA
- Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity
- Hope of South Texas
- Hospice of South Texas
- Junior League of Victoria
- Meals on Wheels Victoria
- Mid-Coast Construction Academy Trust (MCA)
- Mid-Coast Family Services
- Museum of the Coastal Bend
- The Nave Museum
- Restoration House Ministries
- Theatre Victoria
- The Texas Zoo
- Trinity Episcopal School
- the Victoria Art League
- Victoria Ballet Theatre
- Victoria Fine Arts Association
- V.I.S.D. Education Foundation
- Victoria Bach Festival
- The Vine School
- Victoria Crime Stoppers
- YMCA of The Golden Crescent
You can adopt a duck by visiting https://www.duckrace.com/victoria. You can also find more updates and information on Victoria Symphony Orchestra’s Facebook page.
