Second Annual Victoria Duck Safari to be held this Saturday

The Victoria Symphony Orchestra to hold their Second Annual Duck Safari on Saturday, Nov. 6. Photo contributed by the Victoria Symphony.

VICTORIA, Texas – On Saturday, Nov. 6, the Victoria Symphony Orchestra will hold their Second Annual Victoria Duck Safari. Thousands of adopted rubber ducks will dive into the Lake at Ethel Lee Tracy Park and race towards the finish line.

Victoria Symphony Orchestra invites the public to adopt a duck. By adopting a duck, you have the opportunity to support the organization and any of the other 27 participating Victoria County non-profit organizations. This is also a chance for Victoria’s non-profit community to come together this season.

Prizes will be awarded for the first 12 ducks that reach the finish line. Anyone is eligible to adopt a duck and have a chance to win. The adopted ducks will paddle their way to an exciting finish.

If you aren’t able to make it to the Duck Safari on Saturday, you will still be notified of your prize.

Live music by Jerry James, provided by Victoria Fine Arts Association, will be available for guests. Food trucks will also be on site. You are invited to bring your family and refreshments of your choice. Glass bottles are not allowed.

Second Annual Victoria Duck Safari prizes are as follow:

1st place: $5000 Visa gift card

2nd place: $2500 Visa gift card

3rd place: $1000 Visa gift card

4th place: DEWALT 16″ Rechargeable Chainsaw with battery and charger (Donated by The Home Depot)

5th place: Kobalt XTRA 24V Max Brushless 5-tool combo kit

6th place: $250 Ashley Target gift card

7th place: $250 Ashley Homestore gift card

8th place: 6 custom Yeti colsters

9th place: $150 The Chopping Block gift card

10th place: Raising Canes gift basket

11th place: Raising Canes gift basket

12th place: $100 Visa gift card

Participating non-profits include:

Victoria Symphony

Adopt-A-Pet

Children’s Discovery Museum

Crossroads Business and Education Coalition

Crossroads Guardians of Hope

Food Bank of the Golden Crescent

Golden Crescent CASA

Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity

Hope of South Texas

Hospice of South Texas

Junior League of Victoria

Meals on Wheels Victoria

Mid-Coast Construction Academy Trust (MCA)

Mid-Coast Family Services

Museum of the Coastal Bend

The Nave Museum

Restoration House Ministries

Theatre Victoria

The Texas Zoo

Trinity Episcopal School

the Victoria Art League

Victoria Ballet Theatre

Victoria Fine Arts Association

V.I.S.D. Education Foundation

Victoria Bach Festival

The Vine School

Victoria Crime Stoppers

YMCA of The Golden Crescent

You can adopt a duck by visiting https://www.duckrace.com/victoria. You can also find more updates and information on Victoria Symphony Orchestra’s Facebook page.

