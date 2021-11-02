CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon celebrates Alexa’s birthday with deals that will help you get a jump on holiday shopping

By BestReviews, Allen Foster
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

For many, Alexa has become a virtual family member. We call on this cheerful assistant to help us with everything from turning on lights to finding a favorite movie.

On November 6, 2021, Alexa will be turning 7. But you do not have to worry about getting a gift for this indispensable assistant. Instead, treat yourself to something you’ve always wanted. Why? Because to celebrate Alexa’s birthday, Amazon is having a week-long sale that runs from now until November 7 and features deep discounts on a wide variety of your favorite Amazon products, whether it is a new Kindle or the latest Echo device .

To help you navigate the biggest savings, we’ve curated a list of impressive deals.

Amazon Alexa birthday deals

Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet

This is not a toy. It is a full-featured device that is designed to be safe for kids. It has parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a two-year, worry-free guarantee. You also get one year of Amazon Kids+ which gives you access to over 20,000 books, apps and games, videos, songs and more. During the Alexa Birthday sale, the Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet is marked down $80.

Echo Show 8

The Echo Show 8 is currently available for just $99.99 (regularly $129.99). This latest model has an 8-inch HD touchscreen and a 13 MP camera that employs auto-framing to keep you centered when on a call. You can use this handy device to manage your entire smart home.

Echo Buds (2nd Gen)

The popular Amazon Echo Buds are on sale for 25% off. These high-tech earbuds have dynamic audio, active noise cancellation, premium speakers and a 15-minute quick charge that delivers two hours of music. The Echo Buds work with Alexa for hands-free operation.

Amazon Halo Band

If you are not familiar, Halo Band is Amazon’s answer to the Fitbit. This device is swim-proof and provides basic data, such as steps, heart rate, sleep time and sleep tracking. With the free six-month trial membership, you can also get access to a full suite of tools, features, workouts and more. Currently, the Halo Band is on sale for just $74.99 (regularly $99.99).

Kindle Kids

If you have been thinking about getting a Kindle for your kid, now is the perfect time. During the Alexa Birthday Sale, you can get the latest Kindle for your kids for 45% off. The purchase includes one year of Amazon Kids+, a kid-friendly cover and a two-year, worry-free guarantee.

Fire HD 8 Tablet

The Fire HD 8 Tablet is one of the best deals of this holiday sale: 50% off. This impressive tablet is 30% faster than previous models, can fully charge in under five hours and will deliver up to 12 hours of performance on a single charge.

Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids

The Echo Dot Kids is not a toy. It is a fully functioning Echo device that is designed with kids’ safety in mind. Your child can use this colorful gadget to set alarms, ask questions and get help with homework. During this sale, you can get the Echo Dot Kids for just $34.99 (regularly $59.99).

Echo Dot

If you’d like Amazon’s most popular smart speaker for yourself, now is an excellent time to buy. This compact device is available for just $24.99 (regularly $39.99). You can use this handy device to play music and control your smart home.

Fire TV Stick 4K

Another top deal during this event is Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K. You can currently get this streaming device for 50% off the regular price. The Fire TV Stick 4K gives you access to over a million movies and TV episodes, while the Alexa voice remote lets you use your voice to search for content.

Echo Auto

The best deal of Alexa’s birthday sale is the Echo Auto. This compact device adds Alexa to your car. You can use the versatile Echo Auto to play music, make calls, check the news, set reminders, pay for gas and more. It is currently on sale for just $19.99 (Regularly $49.99).

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews.

