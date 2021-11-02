CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What should I do with my old pumpkin? Smash it, bury it, but don’t trash it

By Nexstar Media Wire, Rae Yost
 4 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The toothy grin is starting to sag, wrinkles are deepening and it’s been days since a candle illuminated your jack-o’-lantern’s hand-carved expression – while trashing it may be tempting, experts say there are better ways to dispose of your old pumpkin.

Instead, take that pumpkin to a compost site, use it in a garden or set it in an appropriate place as wildlife food.

“If they go to the landfill, they contribute to the landfill gas (emissions),” said Holly Meier, the sustainability coordinator for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

A decomposing pumpkin in a landfill eventually turns into methane. Methane is a greenhouse gas that has more than 20 times the warming effect of carbon dioxide (CO2), according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

The demand for pumpkins in the U.S. has been increasing. Production of pumpkins for all uses rose 31% from 1.46 billion pounds in 2000 to 1.91 billion pounds in 2014, according to the USDA . The agency said the increase reflects reflects the demand for ornamental and food-use pumpkins.

According to the World Economic Forum about 900,000 tons of pumpkins are tossed in landfills each year in the U.S.

Illinois is the top producer of pumpkins in the U.S., according to the USDA. The state had 15,900 acres of pumpkins in 2020. A lot of those pumpkins end up in pies or similar items sold as finished products or ingredients. Some end up as Halloween pumpkins.

The Illinois Extension Service encouraged people to compost their pumpkins this year.

Carved pumpkins typically aren’t suitable for eating, according to multiple sources, so it’s best to compost those.

But seeds and the innards of uncarved pumpkins could be used to feed humans and wildlife. Pumpkins can be used for pie, for chili and other recipes. An internet search will result in dozens of recipes and tips for using pumpkins.

Waste management companies also recommend burying the pumpkin in the backyard to provide nutrients to a yard or garden.

The How to Dispose website said large pumpkins can be broken into pieces for burial. Burying pumpkins is one of the oldest known disposal methods, according to the website.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is among several agencies and organizations that suggest using pumpkin seeds to feed birds.  The Georgia DNR said pieces of pumpkins can be mixed with apple slices or other fruits to feed wildlife.

But feeding wildlife depends on the pumpkin owner’s yard and other factors such as whether or not the pumpkin has been sprayed.

Pumpkin owners can also check with a local farmer who may use pumpkins in a garden, in a field or to feed livestock.

Cities around the U.S. have been getting creative with pumpkin disposal. Cities in Minnesota and Illinois, for example, have sponsored pumpkin smashing events, where pumpkins are smashed for compost sites.

Cook County, Illinois’ goal is to collect 25 tons of smashed pumpkins at several events, according to Illinois Extension.

