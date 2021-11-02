CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Whether we’re 5-2 or 5-3 down it’s all about the optics at Cop26

By John Crace
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11rUUt_0ckZvr1600
Narendra Modi and Boris Johnson at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Make sense of it if you can. Yesterday morning the time was one minute to midnight and humanity was 5-1 down to climate change. Today the time must be at least 50 seconds to midnight and we have clawed back a goal. Or possibly two. Presumably the second one is still being checked by VAR. So the score is either 5-2 or 5-3. Boris Johnson didn’t seem to know which as he prepared to leave Cop26 in Glasgow.

Though he did think we were probably heading into extra time. At least that seemed to be the gist of what Johnson had to say, though it was hard to tell as he gives no sign of knowing how football works. In the clash of metaphors, the first casualty is clarity.

Related: What is Cop26 and why does it matter? The complete guide

There again it wasn’t entirely obvious why the prime minister had called a press conference in the first place as he didn’t really have anything much to say. The only logical conclusion was that he had got a bit carried away. He had clearly come to Glasgow expecting the conference to be a total disaster and was relieved to discover that it had all gone a bit better than he expected. Bertie Booster was now cautiously optimistic that world leaders would find enough they could agree on to make it look as if some progress had been made and he wanted to share his excitement with someone.

Not that he wanted to raise hopes massively. But 122 nations had agreed to tackle deforestation, 90% of the world was committed to net zero, big strides forward had been made on methane and the developed countries were only going to be a little bit late in making good on an unambitious target of giving £100bn a year to developing countries. But that all had to be a good thing to have achieved in just two days, didn’t it? At which point Boris relapsed into his James Bond fantasies and started talking about possibly cutting the right wires to defuse the bomb.

Understandably the media didn’t entirely share the prime minister’s optimism. Many of the reporters have been to rather more Cop summits than Boris and have a better idea of how these things work. They know the bottom line for many of the world leaders is to come up with a few eye-catching headlines at the beginning of the conference so they can then nip back home – after congratulating each other on how much they had done to save the planet.

Related: Who’s who at Cop26: the leaders who hold the world’s future in their hands

Whether anything changed was neither here nor there. It was all about the optics. For 48 hours or so the private world of the rich and powerful was played out in public. So we had Boris hailing prime minister Narendra Modi as a hero of climate change because he had committed India to net zero by 2070. Which was at least 20 years too late as the planet would have burned by then. Any idea of taking the game into extra time was for the birds with that sort of target. But Modi had to be praised. Because he would then in turn praise Boris.

And everyone deferred to Jeff Bezos. Because the founder of Amazon had promised $2bn to save the Amazon. No matter that he could have easily doubled that level of funding without feeling the pinch. At Cop26, generosity is a relative term. But the organisers couldn’t have been more pleased to have him and his support. So no one dared question Jeff on the hypocrisy of his recent venture into space tourism. Jeff’s carbon footprint cannot be questioned because he’s got so much cash to give. Rather it’s indulged, as he went on to say how life-changing his 10-minute space flight had been. “Oh Mr Bezos, you’re so wonderful,” sobbed the compere. See me, feel me, touch me.

And it was this “Lifestyle par Jeff” that Boris had fallen for and on which he got called out. How come no one was talking about China? Without the active engagement of the world’s biggest polluter everyone was wasting their time. This was like being 5-2 down seconds from the end of the game and playing without two of your star strikers. Johnson didn’t even pretend to have an answer. Things would just work out somehow because they always had in the past. Even if they hadn’t. The trick was to believe.

The questions didn’t ease up. How could the world trust Brazil to keep its promises given Jair Bolsonaro’s track record of destroying the rainforest? Boris shrugged. He was sure the Brazilian president would keep his word this time and besides, people would stop buying goods sourced from Brazil if he didn’t. Dream on. Then reality bit. The developing countries were already saying that none of this was enough. They faced annihilation if global temperatures weren’t restricted to a 1.5C rise and even with the new agreements we were nowhere near that. And the developed world needed to stump up far more than the £100bn a year that it was already not providing.

“Look, I don’t want to sugar-coat this,” said Bertie Booster. But he did. As that’s what he always does. He can’t cope with too much reality. Just like so many others at Cop26, it’s the illusion of having made a difference that counts. With that, Boris left to go home. He did feel a bit guilty about the private jet, but it was a lot smaller than some other world leaders’ planes, and he could always plant a tree in Downing Street. That should offset the carbon emissions.

  • A Farewell to Calm by John Crace (Guardian Faber, £9.99). To support The Guardian and Observer, order your copy at guardianbookshop.com . Delivery charges may apply.

default

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Climate hotshots in hot seat over private jets and other habits expanding carbon footprint at COP26

An estimated 400 private jets, according to U.K. media, flew into Scotland this week for the U.N.'s high-profile climate-change summit, hustling in Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Prince Charles, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Biden, among other business-sector, nonprofit and government dignitaries charged with setting ambitious policies to keep a global-warming crisis from worsening.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Person
Narendra Modi
Person
Boris Johnson
electrek.co

5 key things to know about the do-or-die COP26 climate summit

COP26, also known as the United Nations Climate Change Conference UK 2021, kicks off Sunday October 31, and officially runs until Friday, November 12. It’s being held in Glasgow at the Scottish Event Campus (pictured). Here are five things everyone needs to know about this crucial summit. What’s a COP?
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Here we go again: a no-deal Brexit is back on the table

We are not going to trigger Article 16 today, said David Frost on Friday. Lord Frost is a cabinet minister and chief negotiator of Task Force Europe, to give him his official title. He negotiated Boris Johnson’s withdrawal agreement in 2019 and the UK-EU trade agreement in 2020, two long sets of talks conducted in the shadow of British threats to walk away in a no-deal exit.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Optics#Space Tourism#Var
electrek.co

COP26 Daily Briefing: 3 big things that happened on November 5

The COP26, aka the United Nations Climate Change Conference UK 2021, is under way in Glasgow. Here’s Electrek‘s daily roundup of the key happenings at the world’s most important summit ever. Friday, November 5. Youth took to the streets. Thousands of children, parents, and teachers took to the streets to...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Philadelphia

COP26 Climate Summit Continues After Landmark Deal to Ditch Coal

The coverage on this live blog is now over. Talks continued in Glasgow, U.K., on Thursday at the highly anticipated COP26 climate summit. Delegates were asked to accelerate action on climate change and commit to more ambitious cuts in carbon emissions, all in an effort to limit global temperature rises.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s worst nightmare? President Michel Barnier

For the moment, the English are not interested in the French election. Brexit has dulled us into a sleepy indifference about European affairs. Boris Johnson proclaims the arrival of a “global Britain”, an invocation of the time when the UK was a world power. It is becoming a resurrection of the fantasy of an Anglosphere dominating the world.The problem is that US president Joe Biden, who always calls himself an Irishman, is not interested in fuelling this fantasy. Meanwhile, the behaviour of a right-wing Australian prime minister, who is largely unknown in Britain, in deceiving France on submarines has caused...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

It’s Liz Truss’s moment to do the right thing

Is Liz Truss ever going to be prime minister? It’s no, right? That’s pretty definite. I know she’s foreign secretary and statistically speaking that shortens the odds considerably compared with a general member of the public but, looked at another way, it’s binary: you’re either someone who is going to be prime minister one day or you’re not. The overwhelming majority of people aren’t and she’s one of them. There’s no Tory leadership election I can imagine that wouldn’t be won by someone else.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Jacob Rees-Mogg told to quit, as EU warns it could suspend parts of Brexit deal

The European Union may suspend elements of the Brexit withdrawal deal if Britain uses Article 16 to put the Northern Ireland protocol on ice, Ireland’s foreign minister has suggested.Simon Coveney said the bloc would respond in a “very serious way” if the UK triggered the clause, adding of the overall divorce deal: “If one is being set aside, there is a danger that the other will also be set aside by the EU.”Meanwhile, Jacob Rees-Mogg is facing calls to resign over the way the government handled the vote on parliamentary standards last week.Boris Johnson was forced into a screeching...
POLITICS
The Independent

Brexit trade deal could be suspended if Boris Johnson triggers Article 16, Ireland warns

The EU could plunge Britain into a no-deal Brexit if Boris Johnson ditches his agreement on Northern Ireland, the Irish government has warned.Speaking on Sunday foreign minister Simon Coveney said the any move to trigger Article 16 and suspend the protocol would have "serious" consequences.Mr Coveney said continuation of the free trade agreement between the UK and EU was "contingent on" the Northern Ireland deal continuing to operate.Suspending the free trade agreement would see British businesses hit with new tariffs and even worse terms than they enjoy now outside the single market. "I believe that if the British government essentially...
ECONOMY
townandcountrymag.com

Prince Charles Tells President Joe Biden That The Queen Was "Very Disappointed Not to Come" to COP26

The United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, is well underway in Glasgow, and it's no surprise that Prince Charles has been particularly active in engaging with the delegates. A longtime environmental activist, Charles gave a speech at the summit yesterday saying that climate change and biodiversity loss, "pose an even greater existential threat," than the pandemic, "to the extent that we have to put ourselves on what might be called a war-like footing."
The Independent

Shocked Camilla ‘hasn’t stopped talking about’ hearing Joe Biden ‘break wind’ at Cop26 in Glasgow

Boris Johnson may have hailed Joe Biden as “a big breath of fresh air” – but it appears that events at the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow may have given the Duchess of Cornwall, on some level, grounds to disagree.The US president met with Camilla and various other members of the royal family during a reception at Kelvingrove Art Gallery to mark the summit’s opening night, attended by world leaders.The royals’ diplomatic heft has been on display at the conference in which they have met with willing guests from across the globe, with Prince William claimed to have remarked loudly...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

PM facing calls for fresh sleaze inquiries following botched attempt to protect Tory MP

Boris Johnson was today facing the prospect of two fresh sleaze inquiries into his own behaviour, as signs grew that his botched attempt to save a senior Tory MP from punishment for paid lobbying had shaken his authority within his own party.Labour demanded a probe by Commons standards commissioner Kathryn Stone into Mr Johnson’s failure to declare a freebie holiday in Spain, as the guest of recently ennobled Zac Goldsmith, in the MPs’ register of interests, as Downing Street refused to reveal the value of the luxury break.And the party’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, wrote to Ms Stone urging...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson attempt to rewrite sleaze rules ‘designed to avoid flat inquiry’

Boris Johnson has been accused of launching his abortive bid to rewrite the rulebook on parliamentary standards in order to fend off a potential sleaze inquiry into the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.Labour MP Margaret Hodge told The Independent that the “only logical explanation” for the PM’s politically disastrous decision to try to save Owen Paterson from sanction for paid lobbying was that he was concerned about possible investigations by standards commissioner Kathryn Stone into his own behaviour and that of other leading Tories.In a letter to Dame Margaret - seen by The Independent - Ms Stone confirmed...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

47K+
Followers
28K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy